Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Okay, I’ve analyzed the SERP, identified content gaps, and crafted a strategy to create a high-ranking article on interactive training software. Here’s the final article draft in Markdown:

“`markdown Interactive training software is revolutionizing how companies onboard employees, deliver professional development, and enhance skills. Selecting the right interactive training software is crucial for engaging learners, improving knowledge retention, and ultimately, boosting business performance. This article explores seven of the best interactive training software options available in 2025, helping you make an informed decision for your organization.

The landscape of interactive training software is constantly evolving, with new features and platforms emerging regularly. From gamified learning experiences to immersive simulations, the possibilities are endless. This guide will delve into the capabilities of each software, highlight their key features, and provide pricing information to help you find the perfect fit for your training needs.

Which Interactive Training Software Should You Choose?

1. TalentLMS

TalentLMS is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) known for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive feature set. It’s a great option for businesses of all sizes that need a flexible and scalable training solution. TalentLMS allows you to create engaging courses with multimedia elements, track learner progress, and generate detailed reports. Its intuitive design makes it easy for both administrators and learners to navigate.

TalentLMS helps users by streamlining the training process, making it more efficient and effective. It offers features like personalized learning paths, gamification elements, and mobile compatibility, ensuring that training is accessible and engaging for all learners. The platform’s robust reporting capabilities provide valuable insights into learner performance, allowing trainers to optimize their courses for better results.

Key Features:

Course authoring tools

Gamification elements (points, badges, leaderboards)

Reporting and analytics

Mobile learning support

Pricing: Starts at $69/month (billed annually) for up to 25 users.

2. Adobe Captivate

Adobe Captivate is a powerful authoring tool that allows you to create interactive e-learning content, including simulations, virtual reality training, and responsive courses. It’s ideal for creating complex and engaging training materials that can be delivered across multiple devices. Adobe Captivate offers a wide range of customization options, allowing you to create truly unique learning experiences.

Adobe Captivate helps users by providing a comprehensive set of tools for creating interactive and immersive training content. Its advanced features, such as branching scenarios and interactive simulations, allow for more engaging and effective learning experiences. The software’s ability to create responsive courses ensures that training is accessible on any device, making it convenient for learners to access materials anytime, anywhere.

Key Features:

Advanced simulations and branching scenarios

Virtual reality training capabilities

Responsive course design

Integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

Pricing: $33.99/month (annual plan)

3. Articulate 360

Articulate 360 is a suite of e-learning tools that includes Storyline 360, Rise 360, and other applications. It’s a popular choice for creating interactive courses, assessments, and other training materials. Articulate 360 is known for its ease of use and its ability to create visually appealing and engaging content.

Articulate 360 helps users by providing a comprehensive toolkit for creating a wide range of e-learning materials. Its intuitive interface and pre-built templates make it easy to create professional-looking courses quickly. The suite’s collaborative features allow teams to work together seamlessly, ensuring that training materials are consistent and aligned with organizational goals.

Key Features:

Storyline 360 (interactive course creation)

Rise 360 (responsive course creation)

Content Library 360 (access to templates and assets)

Collaboration tools

Pricing: $1,399/year per user.

4. Lessonly by Seismic

Lessonly by Seismic is a training and coaching platform designed to help sales and customer service teams improve their performance. It offers features like lesson creation, practice scenarios, and performance tracking. Lessonly is a great option for companies that want to provide targeted training to their customer-facing employees.

Lessonly by Seismic helps users by providing a structured approach to training and coaching. Its lesson creation tools make it easy to create engaging and relevant content, while its practice scenarios allow learners to apply their knowledge in a safe environment. The platform’s performance tracking features provide valuable insights into learner progress, allowing trainers to identify areas where additional support is needed.

Key Features:

Lesson creation and management

Practice scenarios and simulations

Performance tracking and reporting

Salesforce integration

Pricing: Available upon request.

5. iSpring Suite

iSpring Suite is a PowerPoint-based authoring tool that allows you to create interactive e-learning courses, quizzes, and simulations. It’s a great option for companies that want to leverage their existing PowerPoint presentations to create engaging training materials. iSpring Suite is known for its ease of use and its ability to quickly convert PowerPoint presentations into interactive e-learning courses.

iSpring Suite helps users by simplifying the process of creating interactive e-learning content. Its PowerPoint integration allows users to leverage their existing presentations, saving time and effort. The software’s wide range of interactive elements, such as quizzes and simulations, make learning more engaging and effective.

Key Features:

PowerPoint integration

Quiz and survey creation

Video lecture recording

HTML5 output for mobile learning

Pricing: $770/year per author.

6. LearnUpon

LearnUpon is a learning management system (LMS) designed to help businesses deliver effective training programs. It offers features like course creation, learner management, and reporting. LearnUpon is a great option for companies that need a robust and scalable LMS to manage their training initiatives.

LearnUpon helps users by providing a centralized platform for managing all aspects of their training programs. Its course creation tools make it easy to create engaging and effective content, while its learner management features allow administrators to track learner progress and performance. The platform’s reporting capabilities provide valuable insights into training effectiveness, allowing organizations to optimize their programs for better results.

Key Features:

Course creation and management

Learner management and tracking

Reporting and analytics

Integration with other business systems

Pricing: Available upon request.

7. Tovuti LMS

Tovuti LMS is an all-in-one learning management system that offers a wide range of features, including course creation, gamification, and reporting. It’s a great option for companies that want a comprehensive solution for managing their training programs. Tovuti LMS is known for its user-friendly interface and its ability to create engaging and interactive learning experiences.

Tovuti LMS helps users by providing a comprehensive platform for managing all aspects of their training programs. Its course creation tools make it easy to create engaging and effective content, while its gamification features help to motivate learners and improve knowledge retention. The platform’s reporting capabilities provide valuable insights into training effectiveness, allowing organizations to optimize their programs for better results.

Key Features:

Course creation and management

Gamification elements (points, badges, leaderboards)

Reporting and analytics

E-commerce functionality

Pricing: Available upon request.

Feature Comparison

Feature TalentLMS Adobe Captivate Articulate 360 Lessonly by Seismic iSpring Suite LearnUpon Tovuti LMS Course Authoring Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Gamification Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Yes Reporting Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Mobile Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pricing $69/month $33.99/month $1,399/year Upon Request $770/year Upon Request Upon Request

This table

FAQ

Related reading