How To Increase Brightness On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Adjusting the screen brightness on your Windows 11 computer is a simple yet crucial task for comfortable viewing, especially in varying lighting conditions. Whether you’re working in a dimly lit room or battling the glare of direct sunlight, knowing how to increase brightness on Windows 11 can significantly improve your visual experience and reduce eye strain.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to mastering brightness control on your Windows 11 device. We’ll explore various methods, from using keyboard shortcuts to navigating the Settings app, ensuring you find the most convenient way to customize your display.

Need More Light? Here’s How to Brighten Your Windows 11 Screen

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

Many laptops offer dedicated keyboard shortcuts for adjusting screen brightness. These are often function keys (F1-F12) combined with the “Fn” key.

Look for keys with a sun or brightness symbol. Press the key with the sun/brightness symbol while holding down the “Fn” key (if required). Some laptops don’t require the “Fn” key. Continue pressing the key until the brightness reaches your desired level.

Adjusting Brightness Through the Settings App

The Settings app provides a more granular control over your display settings, including brightness.

Click the Start button. Select Settings (the gear icon). Click on System. Select Display. In the “Brightness & color” section, use the slider to adjust the brightness to your preferred level.

Using the Action Center

The Action Center offers quick access to frequently used settings, including brightness.

Click the Action Center icon in the taskbar (it looks like a speech bubble or several vertical lines). Locate the brightness tile. It may be represented by a sun icon or a percentage. Click the brightness tile to increase or decrease the brightness in increments. You may need to click multiple times to achieve the desired level.

Using the Mobility Center (For Laptops)

The Mobility Center provides a centralized location for laptop-specific settings, including display brightness.

Press the Windows key + X to open the Quick Link menu. Select Mobility Center. Use the brightness slider to adjust the brightness to your desired level.

Checking Your Display Drivers

Outdated or corrupted display drivers can sometimes cause issues with brightness control.

Right-click on the Start button. Select Device Manager. Expand the Display adapters section. Right-click on your display adapter. Select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers. If an update is found, follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

Tips

Adjusting brightness can significantly impact battery life on laptops. Lower brightness settings can help extend battery life.

Consider enabling adaptive brightness, which automatically adjusts the brightness based on ambient lighting. This can be found in the Display settings.

If you’re experiencing issues with brightness control, make sure your display drivers are up to date.

External monitors often have their own brightness controls on the monitor itself.

Finding the Right Light

Mastering brightness adjustment on Windows 11 allows you to tailor your viewing experience to your environment. Experiment with different methods to find what works best for you and enjoy a comfortable and productive computing experience.

FAQ

How do I enable adaptive brightness in Windows 11? Go to Settings > System > Display, and turn on “Change brightness automatically when lighting changes.”

Why can’t I adjust the brightness on my laptop? Check your display drivers are up to date. Outdated drivers can sometimes interfere with brightness control.

Where is the Action Center in Windows 11? The Action Center icon is located in the taskbar, usually in the bottom right corner of the screen. It looks like a speech bubble or several vertical lines.

Can I adjust brightness on an external monitor through Windows 11? While Windows 11 can sometimes control brightness on external monitors, most external monitors have their own physical brightness controls.

What is the best brightness level for my eyes? This is subjective and depends on your environment. Experiment to find a level that is comfortable and doesn’t cause eye strain.

Comparing Brightness Adjustment Methods

Method Pros Cons Keyboard Shortcuts Quick and easy access May not offer granular control; depends on laptop model Settings App Granular control; access to other display settings Requires navigating through menus Action Center Quick access to brightness settings Limited control; increments may be too large Mobility Center Centralized location for laptop settings Only available on laptops

Related reading