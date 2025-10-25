How To Access Your Quick Notes On IPhone With IOS 17: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

The Quick Notes feature on iPhones running iOS 17 offers a seamless way to jot down ideas, create reminders, or save important information without interrupting your current task. This handy tool allows you to quickly create and access notes from anywhere on your iPhone, making it easier than ever to stay organized and capture fleeting thoughts.

Whether you’re a long-time iPhone user or new to iOS 17, mastering Quick Notes can significantly boost your productivity. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to access and utilize Quick Notes, ensuring you get the most out of this convenient feature.

Where Do I Find Quick Notes on My iPhone?

Accessing Quick Notes from the Control Center

The easiest way to access Quick Notes is through the Control Center. If it’s not already there, you’ll need to add it.

Open the Settings app. Tap Control Center. Scroll down to the “More Controls” section. Tap the + button next to “Quick Note” to add it to your included controls. Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen (or the bottom if you have an older iPhone) to open the Control Center. Tap the Quick Note icon (it looks like a square with a pencil) to open a new note.

Using the Share Sheet to Create a Quick Note

Another convenient way to create a Quick Note is through the Share Sheet.

Find the content you want to save (e.g., a website, image, or text). Tap the Share icon (usually a square with an arrow pointing upwards). Scroll down and tap Add to Quick Note. The selected content will be added to a new or existing Quick Note.

Accessing Quick Notes from the Notes App

All your Quick Notes are also stored within the main Notes app.

Open the Notes app. Look for the Quick Notes folder. It’s usually located at the bottom of your folders list. Tap the Quick Notes folder to view all your saved Quick Notes.

Starting a Quick Note from the Lock Screen

For even faster access, you can add a Quick Note shortcut to your Lock Screen.

Go to Settings app. Tap Wallpaper. Tap Customize under your current wallpaper. Tap one of the widgets slots under the clock. Choose Notes. Choose New Quick Note. Now, you can just long press on the lock screen widget and it will open a new Quick Note.

Customizing Quick Note Settings

You can adjust how Quick Notes behave within the Notes app settings.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap Notes. Here, you can customize options like:

Default Account: Choose which account (iCloud, Gmail, etc.) to save Quick Notes to.

Choose which account (iCloud, Gmail, etc.) to save Quick Notes to. New Notes Start With: Set the default style for new Quick Notes (Title, Heading, Body, etc.).

Set the default style for new Quick Notes (Title, Heading, Body, etc.). Sort Notes By: Choose how your notes are organized (Date Edited, Date Created, Title).

Tips for Using Quick Notes Effectively

Use Quick Notes for temporary storage: Think of them as digital sticky notes. Move important information to regular notes for long-term storage.

Think of them as digital sticky notes. Move important information to regular notes for long-term storage. Organize with tags: Use hashtags within your Quick Notes to categorize them and make them easier to search.

Use hashtags within your Quick Notes to categorize them and make them easier to search. Link to apps and websites: When creating a Quick Note from the Share Sheet, the note will automatically link back to the original source.

When creating a Quick Note from the Share Sheet, the note will automatically link back to the original source. Use Apple Pencil: If you have an Apple Pencil, you can handwrite notes and sketches directly into Quick Notes.

Quick Access to Your Thoughts

Quick Notes in iOS 17 provide a fast and efficient way to capture your ideas and important information. By understanding how to access and customize this feature, you can streamline your workflow and stay organized on the go.

FAQ

Where are Quick Notes stored on iPhone? Quick Notes are stored in the “Quick Notes” folder within the main Notes app.

Can I access Quick Notes on other devices? Yes, if you’re using iCloud for Notes, your Quick Notes will sync across all your Apple devices.

How do I delete a Quick Note? Open the Quick Note, tap the three dots in the top-right corner, and select “Delete”.

Can I move a Quick Note to a regular note? Yes, open the Quick Note, tap the three dots in the top-right corner, and select “Move to Folder” to move it to another folder in the Notes app.

Can I share a Quick Note with someone? Yes, open the Quick Note, tap the three dots in the top-right corner, and select “Share Note”.

Comparison of Quick Note Access Methods

Method Description Pros Cons Control Center Access Quick Notes via a dedicated icon in the Control Center. Quick and easy access from anywhere on your iPhone. Requires adding Quick Note to the Control Center. Share Sheet Create Quick Notes directly from other apps by using the Share Sheet. Seamlessly saves content from websites, images, and other apps. Relies on the availability of the Share Sheet in the originating app. Notes App Access all Quick Notes within the dedicated “Quick Notes” folder in the Notes app. Provides a central location for managing and organizing all Quick Notes. Requires navigating to the Notes app and then to the Quick Notes folder. Lock Screen Widget Add a widget to the lock screen that opens a new Quick Note with a single tap. Fastest way to start a new Quick Note. Requires customizing the lock screen.

Related reading