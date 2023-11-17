Acquaintance Facebook List: What Is It & How To Create It

Want to know how to create an acquaintance Facebook list or how it differs from restricted users?

We usually like sharing our regular updates with selective people on social media. Also, we might be less interested in some people’s daily routines and wish to turn off their notifications. That’s where this handy feature comes in.

In this article, I’ll explain what it is, what separates it from other similar features, and how to make use of it. Ready?

What Is an Acquaintance on Facebook?

A Facebook acquaintance is someone who won’t see your posts pop up as often – unlike your friends who will see your posts frequently.

Not all of your Facebook connections can necessarily be your serious friends. So, you may not want to share everything you post with all of them.

That’s why you can create an acquaintance list. It lets you tailor who can regularly follow your posts and updates. Once you add people to this list, Facebook thinks that you want to share less with them.

Also, the feature lets you share only specific posts with people on the list. While sharing a post, you can just click “Friends except Acquaintances” and they won’t be able to see it.

Additionally, posts from the people on your acquaintance list will show up less frequently on your feed.

Acquaintance vs Restricted – What’s the Difference?

There’s another Facebook feature that often gets confused with acquaintances – the restricted list. It shares a similar purpose, but it’s even more private.

Let’s look at the key differences between them so that you can use the right feature for the right people on your friends list:

Acquaintances can see your profile as any regular Facebook friend. Restricted users can only see the profile information that you made public.

Acquaintances can see your posts unless you specifically choose “Friends except Acquaintances.” The restricted people on your Facebook can only see your public posts.

Facebook thinks you’re less interested in the people on your acquaintance list. So the app tries to show as little of their content as possible on your feed. However, you can normally see the posts of restricted people.

Restricted users can’t see or write comments on your post. Your acquaintance list is free to comment on your posts.

Whether you add people to the acquaintance list or the restricted list, they won’t be notified. Additionally, these actions are reversible, meaning you can remove people from either list anytime you want.

How To Add Friends to Acquaintances?

Web Version

Step 1: Open Facebook on your PC and log in to your account.

Step 2: Select “Friends” from the left menu.

Step 3: Click “Custom lists” which is again on the left pane.

Step 4: Now choose “Acquaintances” under custom lists.

Step 5: Click “Add Friends.”

Step 6: Search for a specific friend in the search bar and choose from the list.

Step 7: Click “Save“.

Android App

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your Android device.

Step 2: Tap the search icon.

Step 3: Search your friend’s name in the search bar and select from the results.

Step 4: Tap “Friends” and then “Edit Friend List“.

Step 5: Tap “Acquaintances” and return back to the main page.

iPhone App

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the search icon at the top right corner.

Step 3: Enter the person’s name in the search bar and choose from the results.

Step 4: Tap “Friends” on their profile.

Step 5: Tap “Edit Friend Lists“.

Step 6: Tap “Acquaintances” and then tap “Done“.