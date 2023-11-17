How To Block Someone on Facebook Who Has Blocked You?

Looking for solutions for how to block someone on Facebook who has blocked you? When someone blocks you, the platform pretends as if that person’s profile no longer exists. But in reality, they’re still using FB – you just don’t see them anymore.

So, you may want to return the favor by blocking them as well. Continue reading to find out how.

The typical way of finding someone by their name or email on Facebook and adding them to your block list won’t work if they’ve blocked you already.

You’ll either need their profile link or user ID.

So, I’ll first show you how to get this info and then explain how to block them.

1. Get Their Facebook Profile Link

Search Them on Google

Step 1 – Open Chrome in incognito mode.

Step 2 – Search for the person’s name and add “Facebook” in the search bar and you’ll see a list of people with similar names.

Step 3 – Scroll down until you find the right person, then click on the profile.

Step 4 – Copy the URL from the address bar.

Use Your Friend’s Facebook Account

You can also ask your friend to help you find the person’s profile link.

Your friend can do the following on their Facebook account and give you the profile link:

Step 1 – Open the Facebook app.

Step 2 – Go to the friends list and find the person.

Step 3 – Tap on the three-dot icon next to the “Message” button.

Step 4 – Copy the profile link.

Use Another Facebook Account

Alternatively, you can create another Facebook account and try to get the person’s profile link with it.

Step 1 – Open your new Facebook account in the app.

Step 2 – Click the search icon and find the person by searching their name in the search bar.

Step 3 – Tap on the three-dot icon next to the “Message” button.

Step 4 – Copy the profile link.

2. Block Them

Now you have the Facebook profile link of the person who blocked you. Follow these instructions to return the favor:

Step 1 – Open the Facebook app.

Step 2 – Click on the hamburger icon (three horizontal lines) on the bottom right of the screen.

Step 3 – Scroll down and expand “Settings & Privacy“.

Step 4 – Tap “Settings“.

Step 5 – Scroll down and tap “Blocking“.

Step 6 – Tap “Add to blocked list“.

Step 7 – Take out the user ID from the profile link, paste it on the search bar and press enter. The user ID is basically the last part of the link – https://www.facebook.com/user id

Step 8 – Tap the “Block” button next to the profile name.

And that’s it!

Now, they too can’t find you on Facebook anymore. They can neither tag you on their posts nor send you a connection request.

The above method works only in the Facebook app. It failed when I tried it on the web version. So, try to install the app on your phone and apply the above steps.

When You Block Someone on Facebook What Do They See?

When you block someone, Facebook shows them that your profile doesn’t exist on the platform. All the old posts you shared with them, comments, likes, etc., will be hidden from their view.

When the person searches for you on Facebook, the platform will show them similar accounts but not yours.

If you’ve previously chatted with that person on Messenger, all they’ll see is ‘This content isn’t available’.

Additionally, you won’t be able to see their profile once you block them. Their posts, stories, and overall activity will be hidden from you.

Here are some other things to keep in mind:

Neither of you can tag each other on posts. If one of your mutual friends tags you, the blocked person won’t be able to see the tag.

The blocked person won’t be able to see your Facebook or Messenger stories.

They can’t message or call you via Facebook or Messenger.

They can’t add you to new groups.

They can’t see your active status on Facebook or Messenger.

You might also be interested in:

When You Block Someone on Facebook Does it Unfriend Them?

Yes, when you block someone on Facebook, it automatically unfriends them and removes them from your friend list.

How To Check if You’ve Been Blocked on Facebook?

Here are four simple ways to check if someone has blocked you on Facebook:

Search for the person’s Facebook profile on Google and then try to access it on the platform. If you can see them on Google but not on FB, then you’ve been blocked.

and then try to access it on the platform. If you can see them on Google but not on FB, then you’ve been blocked. If you messaged the person before, go to your chat history and try to access their profile from there or message them. If you fail to do so, you’re blocked.

and try to access their profile from there or message them. If you fail to do so, you’re blocked. Ask a friend of yours. If your friend can see that person’s profile as usual, they’ve probably blocked you.

of yours. If your friend can see that person’s profile as usual, they’ve probably blocked you. Go to your friends list on Facebook and search for that person. If you can’t find them on the list, then that person has blocked you.

So, now you know how to block someone on Facebook who has blocked you. It requires a bit of sleuthing to get the person’s profile ID, but once you do, it’s pretty easy. Feel free to share your thoughts and tips in the comments below!