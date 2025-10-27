How To Find WiFi Password On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Finding your WiFi password on Windows 11 can be necessary when you need to connect a new device to your network or share it with a guest. Fortunately, Windows 11 provides several straightforward methods to retrieve your WiFi password, whether you’ve forgotten it or simply need to access it again. This guide will walk you through each method, ensuring you can quickly and easily find the WiFi password on your Windows 11 system.

This article covers the command prompt, the Network and Sharing Center, and even the Windows Settings app. By following these step-by-step instructions, you’ll be able to locate your WiFi password without any hassle, allowing you to manage your network connections efficiently.

Where Can I Find My WiFi Password on Windows 11?

Method 1: Using Command Prompt

The Command Prompt is a powerful tool that allows you to access your WiFi password directly. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Start Menu and type “cmd”. Right-click on “Command Prompt” and select “Run as administrator”. In the Command Prompt window, type the following command and press Enter: netsh wlan show profile name="YourWiFiName" key=clear . Replace “YourWiFiName” with the exact name of your WiFi network. Look for the “Key Content” field under the “Security settings” section. This will display your WiFi password.

Method 2: Using Network and Sharing Center

The Network and Sharing Center provides a graphical interface to manage your network connections and retrieve your WiFi password.

Open the Start Menu and type “Control Panel”. Click on “Control Panel”. Click on “Network and Internet”. Click on “Network and Sharing Center”. Click on your WiFi network name next to “Connections”. In the WiFi Status window, click on “Wireless Properties”. Go to the “Security” tab. Check the “Show characters” box. Your WiFi password will be displayed in the “Network security key” field.

Method 3: Using Windows Settings

Windows Settings offers a modern approach to managing your network connections, including finding your WiFi password.

Open the Start Menu and click on “Settings” (the gear icon). Click on “Network & Internet”. Click on “WiFi”. Scroll down and click on “Related settings” and then “Advanced network settings”. Click on “More network adapter options.” This will open the classic Network Connections window. Right-click on your WiFi adapter and select “Status”. In the WiFi Status window, click on “Wireless Properties”. Go to the “Security” tab. Check the “Show characters” box. Your WiFi password will be displayed in the “Network security key” field.

Tips for Managing Your WiFi Password

Keep your password secure: Avoid sharing your password publicly and change it periodically for enhanced security.

Avoid sharing your password publicly and change it periodically for enhanced security. Use a strong password: A strong password should be a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

A strong password should be a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Document your password: Store your password in a secure password manager or write it down and keep it in a safe place.

WiFi Password Retrieval: A Quick Recap

Finding your WiFi password on Windows 11 is a straightforward process with several methods available. Whether you prefer using the command line, the classic Network and Sharing Center, or the modern Windows Settings app, you can quickly retrieve your password and manage your network connections efficiently.

FAQ

How do I find my WiFi password if I am connected to the network?

You can find your WiFi password using the Command Prompt, Network and Sharing Center, or Windows Settings, as described in the methods above.

Can I find the WiFi password if I’m not connected to the network?

No, you need to be connected to the WiFi network to retrieve the password using these methods.

Is it safe to use the Command Prompt to find my WiFi password?

Yes, it is safe as long as you are running the Command Prompt as an administrator and using the correct command.

What if the “Show characters” box is grayed out?

This usually indicates that you do not have the necessary administrative privileges. Make sure you are logged in with an administrator account.

Can I change my WiFi password from Windows 11?

No, you cannot change your WiFi password directly from Windows 11. You need to access your router’s settings to change the password.

Related reading