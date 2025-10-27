How To Turn Screen Sideways In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Having your screen oriented the wrong way can be a frustrating experience, especially when you’re trying to be productive on your Windows 11 computer. Whether it’s due to an accidental keyboard shortcut, a software glitch, or a deliberate setting change, a sideways or upside-down display can significantly hinder your workflow. Fortunately, Windows 11 offers several straightforward methods to correct this issue and restore your screen to its proper orientation.

This guide will walk you through the most common and effective techniques to rotate your screen back to normal in Windows 11. We’ll cover methods using keyboard shortcuts, display settings, and even the graphics card control panel, ensuring you have the tools necessary to fix a rotated screen, regardless of the cause.

What Can I Do If My Windows 11 Screen Is Sideways?

Method 1: Using Keyboard Shortcuts (Quickest Fix)

Keyboard shortcuts are the fastest way to rotate your screen back to its correct orientation. However, this method only works if your graphics card supports these shortcuts.

Press Ctrl + Alt + Up Arrow Key simultaneously. This should immediately rotate your screen to the standard landscape orientation. If the screen rotates to another incorrect orientation (e.g., upside down), try Ctrl + Alt + Right Arrow Key, Ctrl + Alt + Down Arrow Key, or Ctrl + Alt + Left Arrow Key until it’s corrected.

Method 2: Adjusting Display Settings

If the keyboard shortcuts don’t work, you can adjust the screen orientation through the Windows 11 display settings.

Right-click on an empty area of your desktop. Select Display settings from the context menu. Scroll down to the Scale & layout section. Find the Display orientation dropdown menu. Click the dropdown and choose Landscape from the options. This is the standard, horizontal orientation. If your screen is already set to Landscape but still displaying incorrectly, try selecting another orientation (like Portrait) and then switching back to Landscape. Click Keep changes to save the new orientation. If you don’t click this within 15 seconds, it will revert to the previous setting.

Method 3: Using Graphics Card Control Panel (NVIDIA, AMD, Intel)

If the above methods don’t work, you can use your graphics card’s control panel to adjust the screen orientation. The steps vary slightly depending on your graphics card manufacturer (NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel).

For NVIDIA:

Right-click on an empty area of your desktop. Select NVIDIA Control Panel. In the left pane, under Display, click Rotate display. Choose Landscape from the orientation options. Click Apply to save the changes.

For AMD:

Right-click on an empty area of your desktop. Select AMD Radeon Settings (or AMD Catalyst Control Center, depending on your driver version). Go to the Display tab. Find the Orientation option. Select Landscape from the dropdown menu. Click Apply to save the changes.

For Intel:

Right-click on an empty area of your desktop. Select Intel Graphics Settings (or Intel Graphics Command Center). Go to the Display tab. Find the Rotation option. Select 0 degrees (which corresponds to Landscape) from the dropdown menu. Click Apply to save the changes.

Method 4: Restart Your Computer

Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve display issues. Restarting your computer clears temporary files and resets processes that might be causing the screen rotation problem.

Click the Start button. Click the Power icon. Select Restart.

Outdated or corrupted graphics drivers can cause various display issues, including incorrect screen orientation. Updating to the latest drivers can often resolve these problems.

Press Windows Key + X and select Device Manager. Expand the Display adapters section. Right-click on your graphics card and select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers and follow the on-screen instructions. Alternatively, you can download the latest drivers from the manufacturer’s website (NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel) and install them manually.

Tips

If you frequently encounter this issue, consider disabling the keyboard shortcuts for screen rotation to prevent accidental changes.

Make sure your monitor cable is securely connected to both your computer and the monitor.

If you are using multiple monitors, ensure that each monitor is configured with the correct orientation in the display settings.

Quick Screen Fix

Correcting a sideways screen in Windows 11 is usually a simple process. By following the methods outlined above, you can quickly restore your display to the correct orientation and get back to work.

FAQ

How do I stop my screen from rotating in Windows 11? You can disable the keyboard shortcuts for screen rotation in your graphics card control panel (NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel). This prevents accidental rotations caused by pressing the shortcut keys.

Why does my screen keep rotating on its own? This can be due to a faulty sensor, corrupted drivers, or conflicting software. Try updating your graphics drivers, disabling keyboard shortcuts, and checking for any recently installed software that might be causing the issue.

What if none of these methods work? If none of the above methods work, there might be a more serious hardware or software issue. Consider running a system file check (SFC) scan, performing a clean boot, or contacting technical support for further assistance.

Can a virus cause my screen to rotate? While it’s less common, malware can sometimes cause display issues. Run a full system scan with your antivirus software to rule out this possibility.

Screen Orientation Methods Compared

Method Difficulty Speed Requires Restart Keyboard Shortcuts Easy Fast No Display Settings Easy Medium No Graphics Card Control Panel Medium Medium No

