How To Update Zoom On Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide For Users

Zoom is a crucial communication tool for many, whether for professional meetings, virtual classrooms, or connecting with loved ones. Keeping Zoom updated on your Windows 10 computer ensures you have the latest features, security patches, and performance improvements, leading to a smoother and more reliable experience.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to updating your Zoom application on Windows 10, covering various methods to suit your preferences and technical expertise. We’ll walk you through the process, ensuring you can quickly and easily keep your Zoom client up-to-date.

Updating Zoom Through the Application

This is the most straightforward way to update Zoom if you already have it installed.

Open the Zoom application: Locate the Zoom icon on your desktop or in your Start Menu and double-click it to launch the application. Sign in to your account: Enter your email address and password to log in. If you use SSO (Single Sign-On), click the “Sign in with SSO” button. Click your profile picture: In the top-right corner of the Zoom window, you’ll see your profile picture or initials. Click on it to open a dropdown menu. Select “Check for Updates”: From the dropdown menu, choose the “Check for Updates” option. Install the update: If an update is available, Zoom will automatically download and install it. Follow any on-screen prompts to complete the installation. You may need to restart Zoom.

Updating Zoom Manually From the Download Center

If the automatic update doesn’t work or you prefer a manual approach, you can download the latest version from the Zoom website.

Visit the Zoom Download Center: Open your web browser and navigate to the official Zoom Download Center: zoom.us/download. Download the Zoom Client for Meetings: Locate the “Zoom Client for Meetings” section and click the “Download” button. Run the installer: Once the download is complete, locate the downloaded file (usually in your Downloads folder) and double-click it to run the installer. Follow the on-screen instructions: The installer will guide you through the installation process. Follow the prompts to install the latest version of Zoom.

Updating Zoom Using Chocolatey (For Advanced Users)

Chocolatey is a package manager for Windows, allowing you to install and update software from the command line. This method is suitable for users comfortable with using the command prompt.

Open PowerShell as administrator: Press the Windows key, type “PowerShell,” right-click “Windows PowerShell,” and select “Run as administrator.” Install Chocolatey (if not already installed): If you don’t have Chocolatey installed, run the following command and press Enter:

“ powershell Set-ExecutionPolicy Bypass -Scope Process -Force; [System.Net.ServicePointManager]::SecurityProtocol = [System.Net.ServicePointManager]::SecurityProtocol -bor 3072; iex ((New-Object System.Net.WebClient).DownloadString('https://community.chocolatey.org/install.ps1')) “

Update Zoom: Once Chocolatey is installed (or if it’s already installed), run the following command to update Zoom:

“ powershell choco upgrade zoom “

Confirm the update: Chocolatey will download and install the latest version of Zoom. Follow any prompts that appear in the command prompt.

Close Zoom before updating: Ensure that the Zoom application is completely closed before starting the update process. This prevents conflicts during installation.

Ensure that the Zoom application is completely closed before starting the update process. This prevents conflicts during installation. Check your internet connection: A stable internet connection is crucial for downloading the update files.

A stable internet connection is crucial for downloading the update files. Restart your computer: After updating Zoom, it’s a good practice to restart your computer to ensure all changes are applied correctly.

After updating Zoom, it’s a good practice to restart your computer to ensure all changes are applied correctly. Disable Antivirus temporarily: In rare cases, antivirus software might interfere with the update process. Temporarily disabling it might help, but remember to re-enable it immediately after the update.

Method Difficulty Automation Requires Admin Rights Best For Through the Application Easy High No Most users Manually From Download Center Medium Low No Users who prefer manual control Using Chocolatey Advanced High Yes Developers and users comfortable with CLI

Updating Zoom regularly is a simple yet vital step in maintaining a secure and efficient communication experience. By following the methods outlined above, you can ensure you’re always running the latest version of Zoom, benefiting from new features, bug fixes, and critical security enhancements.

FAQ

How do I know if my Zoom is up to date? You can check for updates within the Zoom application by clicking your profile picture and selecting “Check for Updates.”

What happens if I don’t update Zoom? You may miss out on new features, bug fixes, and, most importantly, security updates, making you vulnerable to potential threats.

Is it safe to update Zoom? Yes, updating Zoom from the official website or through the application itself is generally safe.

How often should I update Zoom? It’s recommended to update Zoom whenever a new update is available to ensure you have the latest security patches and features.

Can I schedule automatic updates for Zoom? Currently, Zoom doesn’t offer a direct option for fully automatic updates, but the application will prompt you to update when a new version is available.

