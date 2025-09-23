How To Find Screenshots On Windows 11 And 10 (Quick Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Finding your screenshots on Windows 11 and 10 is usually straightforward, but the exact location might depend on your settings and how you captured the image. This guide will show you the most common places to look and offer some troubleshooting tips.

Where Are My Screenshots Stored?

Here’s how to locate your screenshots, broken down by the method you used to capture them:

Screenshots Using the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch

Open File Explorer: Press the Windows key + E. Navigate to Pictures: In the left-hand navigation pane, click on "Pictures." Locate the Screenshots Folder: You’ll find a folder named "Screenshots" within the "Pictures" folder. This is the default location for screenshots taken using the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch.

Screenshots Using the Print Screen Key (PrtScn)

Open File Explorer: Press the Windows key + E. Navigate to Pictures: Click on "Pictures" in the left-hand navigation pane. Look for the Screenshots Folder: Again, check the "Screenshots" folder. If you used the Print Screen key by itself, the screenshot will be saved here as a PNG file.

Screenshots Using the Alt + Print Screen Key (Alt + PrtScn)

This method captures only the active window. The screenshot is copied to your clipboard. To save it:

Open an image editor: Use an application like Paint, Paint 3D, or any other image editor. Paste the image: Press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot from your clipboard. Save the image: Use the editor’s "Save As" function to save the image to your desired location.

Screenshots Using the Windows Key + Shift + S (Windows 10 and 11)

This opens the Snip & Sketch tool, allowing you to select a specific area of your screen. The screenshot is saved to your clipboard. Follow steps 1-3 under "Screenshots Using the Alt + Print Screen Key" to save it.

Tips for Finding Screenshots

Search Your Computer: If you can’t find your screenshots in the default location, use the Windows search bar (the magnifying glass icon on the taskbar). Type "screenshot" and Windows will search for any image files that match that term.

If you can’t find your screenshots in the default location, use the Windows search bar (the magnifying glass icon on the taskbar). Type "screenshot" and Windows will search for any image files that match that term. Check Other Folders: Screenshots might accidentally end up in other folders if you saved them manually after copying them to your clipboard.

Screenshots might accidentally end up in other folders if you saved them manually after copying them to your clipboard. Review your Clipboard History: If you’re using Windows 10, you might be able to retrieve screenshots from your clipboard history if they haven’t been overwritten. This feature is not available on all versions of Windows 10.

If you’re using Windows 10, you might be able to retrieve screenshots from your clipboard history if they haven’t been overwritten. This feature is not available on all versions of Windows 10. Check the Recycle Bin: If you’ve accidentally deleted screenshots, they might still be in the Recycle Bin.

Where Screenshots Are Stored: A Quick Comparison

Screenshot Method Default Save Location Snipping Tool/Snip & Sketch Pictures > Screenshots Print Screen (PrtScn) Pictures > Screenshots Alt + Print Screen Clipboard (requires pasting and saving manually) Windows Key + Shift + S Clipboard (requires pasting and saving manually)

This table summarizes the default locations for screenshots taken using different methods. Note that manually saving screenshots will override these defaults.

Finding Your Screenshots: A Wrap-Up

Locating your screenshots on Windows 11 and 10 is typically a simple process involving checking the default "Screenshots" folder within your "Pictures" directory. However, remember to consider alternative methods like using the Windows search function or checking your clipboard history if you can’t locate them immediately. Understanding the different screenshot methods and their saving mechanisms will help you find your images quickly and efficiently.

FAQs

Where are my screenshots saved in Windows 11?

By default, screenshots taken using the Snipping Tool, Snip & Sketch, or the Print Screen key are saved in the "Pictures > Screenshots" folder. Screenshots taken using the Windows key + Shift + S or Alt + Print Screen are copied to the clipboard and need to be pasted and saved manually.

How do I change the save location for screenshots?

You can’t directly change the default save location for screenshots taken with the built-in tools. However, after copying a screenshot to the clipboard, you can save it to any location you choose using an image editor.

Why can’t I find my screenshots?

Several reasons might explain this: You may have saved the screenshot to a different folder, accidentally deleted it (check the Recycle Bin), or overwritten the clipboard contents. Using the Windows search function is a good troubleshooting step.

I took a screenshot, but it’s not showing up in my Pictures folder. What should I do?

First, check your clipboard. If you used Alt + Print Screen or Windows key + Shift + S, you’ll need to paste the screenshot into an image editor and save it. If you used Print Screen or Snipping Tool, search your computer for the screenshot file. If you still can’t find it, check the Recycle Bin.

Related reading