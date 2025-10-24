How To Find Printer IP Address In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Finding the IP address of your printer on a Windows 11 system can be necessary for various reasons, such as configuring network settings, troubleshooting connection problems, or adding the printer to another device. This unique identifier allows your computer and other devices to communicate with the printer over the network. Fortunately, Windows 11 offers several straightforward methods to locate this information.

This guide will walk you through the most common and reliable methods to discover your printer’s IP address using Windows 11’s built-in tools and settings. By following these simple steps, you’ll be able to quickly retrieve the information you need and get your printer working seamlessly.

Where Do I Find My Printer’s IP Address in Windows 11?

Using the Settings App

The Settings app provides a user-friendly interface to manage your devices, including printers. Here’s how to find the IP address:

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I or by searching for “Settings” in the Start menu. Click on Bluetooth & devices in the left sidebar. Select Printers & scanners. Find your printer in the list of installed printers and click on it. Click the Printer properties option. In the Printer Properties window, navigate to the Ports tab. Locate the port your printer is using. It’s often a TCP/IP port. Click the Configure Port… button. The IP address of your printer will be displayed in the Printer Name or IP Address field.

Using the Control Panel

The Control Panel, although older, still offers a reliable way to access printer settings:

Open the Control Panel. You can search for it in the Start menu. Click on View devices and printers under the Hardware and Sound category. Right-click on your printer and select Properties. Navigate to the Ports tab. Locate the port your printer is using (usually a TCP/IP port). Click the Configure Port… button. The IP address will be shown in the Printer Name or IP Address field.

Using Command Prompt

For more advanced users, the Command Prompt offers a direct way to query network information:

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Search for “cmd” in the Start menu, right-click on it, and select “Run as administrator.” Type ipconfig /all and press Enter. Scroll through the results to find the network adapter that your printer is connected to (usually your Wi-Fi or Ethernet adapter). Look for the Default Gateway address. This is often the IP address of your router. Type arp -a and press Enter. This command displays a list of IP addresses and their corresponding MAC addresses on your network. Compare the MAC address of your printer (which can often be found on a sticker on the printer itself) to the MAC addresses listed in the arp -a output. Once you find a match, the corresponding IP address is your printer’s IP address.

Checking Your Router’s Configuration Page

Your router’s configuration page can also provide a list of connected devices and their IP addresses:

Open your web browser and enter your router’s IP address in the address bar. This is usually 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1 . If you’re unsure, check your router’s documentation. Log in to your router’s configuration page using your username and password. Navigate to the section that lists connected devices. This might be labeled “DHCP Client List,” “Attached Devices,” or something similar. The exact wording varies depending on your router’s manufacturer. Find your printer in the list of connected devices. The corresponding IP address will be displayed next to it.

Tips

Static vs. Dynamic IP Address: If your printer’s IP address changes frequently, consider assigning it a static IP address through your router’s configuration page or the printer’s settings.

If your printer’s IP address changes frequently, consider assigning it a static IP address through your router’s configuration page or the printer’s settings. Printer’s Control Panel: Some printers have a built-in control panel that displays network information, including the IP address. Check your printer’s manual for instructions on how to access this information.

Some printers have a built-in control panel that displays network information, including the IP address. Check your printer’s manual for instructions on how to access this information. Test Print: After finding the IP address, print a test page to ensure the printer is functioning correctly.

Finding Your Printer’s IP Address Made Easy

By utilizing these methods, you can easily locate your printer’s IP address in Windows 11. This information is crucial for network configuration, troubleshooting, and ensuring seamless printing functionality across your devices.

FAQ

How do I find my printer’s IP address if it’s not connected to a network? If your printer is not connected to a network, it won’t have an IP address. Ensure it’s properly connected to your Wi-Fi or Ethernet network first.

Can I change my printer’s IP address? Yes, you can change your printer’s IP address through your router’s configuration page or the printer’s settings, usually by assigning a static IP address.

What if my printer’s IP address is not showing up in the Settings app? Ensure your printer is properly installed and connected to the network. Try reinstalling the printer drivers or restarting your computer and printer.

Why do I need my printer’s IP address? You need your printer’s IP address for various reasons, such as configuring network settings, troubleshooting connection problems, or adding the printer to another device on the network.

Is it safe to share my printer’s IP address? While sharing your printer’s IP address is generally safe within a trusted network, it’s best to avoid sharing it publicly to prevent unauthorized access.

Related reading