How To Find Deleted Files On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Losing important files can be a frustrating experience, especially when you accidentally delete them. Fortunately, Windows 11 offers several built-in methods to help you recover those misplaced files. This guide will walk you through the most effective techniques for finding and restoring deleted files, ensuring you can retrieve your valuable data with ease.

From checking the Recycle Bin to utilizing File History and even exploring advanced data recovery software, we’ll cover everything you need to know to maximize your chances of successful file recovery. Follow these simple steps to get your deleted files back on Windows 11.

Where Can You Find Deleted Files on Windows 11?

Check the Recycle Bin

The Recycle Bin is the first place to look for deleted files. When you delete a file, it’s usually moved to the Recycle Bin rather than being permanently erased.

Double-click the Recycle Bin icon on your desktop. Browse through the files and folders to locate the deleted file(s) you want to restore. Right-click on the file or folder. Select “Restore” to move the file back to its original location.

Use File History

File History is a Windows feature that automatically backs up versions of your files. If you had File History enabled, you might be able to recover older versions of your deleted files.

Type “File History” in the Windows search bar and click on “Restore your files with File History.” In the File History window, select the drive where your files were previously stored. Navigate to the folder that contained the deleted file(s). Use the arrow buttons to browse through different versions of the folder. Select the version containing the deleted file(s) and click the “Restore” button (the green circular arrow).

Utilize Windows File Recovery Tool

Windows File Recovery is a command-line tool that can recover deleted files from various storage devices. It’s a more advanced method but can be effective when other methods fail.

Download and install the Windows File Recovery tool from the Microsoft Store. Open the Start Menu and search for “Windows File Recovery” and launch the app. Open Command Prompt as administrator. Type the command winfr source-drive: destination-drive: /recoverymode /n and press Enter. Replace source-drive with the drive where the file was deleted from (e.g., C: ) and destination-drive with the drive where you want to save the recovered file (e.g., D: ). Replace /recoverymode with /regular or /extensive depending on the file system and how long ago the file was deleted. Replace /n with the file path you’re trying to recover (e.g., /n \Users\YourName\Documents\FileName.docx ). Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the recovery process.

Restore from a System Backup

If you have created a system image backup, you can restore your entire system to a previous state, including the deleted files.

Type “Control Panel” in the Windows search bar and open the Control Panel. Go to “System and Security” and then click on “Backup and Restore (Windows 7).” Click on “Select another backup to restore files from.” Choose your system image backup and follow the on-screen instructions to restore your files.

Use Third-Party Data Recovery Software

Several third-party data recovery tools can help you find and recover deleted files. These tools often have more advanced scanning capabilities than the built-in Windows tools.

Research and choose a reputable data recovery software (e.g., Recuva, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, or Disk Drill). Download and install the software. Launch the software and select the drive where the deleted files were located. Start the scanning process. The software will search for recoverable files. Once the scan is complete, preview the files and select the ones you want to recover. Choose a safe location to save the recovered files (preferably on a different drive).

Tips for Successful File Recovery

Act quickly: The sooner you attempt to recover a deleted file, the higher the chances of success.

Avoid writing new data: Do not save new files to the drive where the deleted file was located, as this can overwrite the deleted file and make it unrecoverable.

Use a different drive for recovery: When recovering files, save them to a different drive to avoid overwriting the original data.

Consider professional help: If the data is critical and you’re unable to recover it yourself, consider seeking help from a professional data recovery service.

Data Recovery Methods Compared

Method Ease of Use Effectiveness Cost Notes Recycle Bin Very Easy High Free First place to check for recently deleted files. File History Easy Medium Free Requires File History to be enabled beforehand. Windows File Recovery Tool Medium Medium Free Command-line tool; requires some technical knowledge. System Backup Medium High Free Requires a recent system image backup. Third-Party Recovery Software Easy High Varies Often offers more advanced scanning and recovery capabilities.

Regain Access to Your Lost Files

Recovering deleted files on Windows 11 can be a straightforward process if you act promptly and use the right tools. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can increase your chances of successfully retrieving your valuable data.

FAQ

Can permanently deleted files be recovered? Yes, but the chances decrease over time as the space occupied by the deleted file may be overwritten by new data. Using data recovery software promptly can help.

Does emptying the Recycle Bin permanently delete files? Yes, emptying the Recycle Bin removes the files from the Recycle Bin, making them harder to recover. However, they may still be recoverable with specialized data recovery tools.

Is File History enabled by default on Windows 11? No, File History is not enabled by default. You need to manually enable it in the Settings app under “System” > “Storage” > “Advanced storage settings” > “Backup options”.

What is the best data recovery software for Windows 11? Several reputable options exist, including Recuva, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, and Disk Drill. The best choice depends on your specific needs and budget.

How can I prevent accidental file deletion in the future? Enable File History or use a cloud backup service to regularly back up your important files. Be cautious when deleting files and double-check before emptying the Recycle Bin.

Related reading