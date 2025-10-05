How To Access And Manage Your Google Activity Using Google Activity Controls

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Understanding and controlling your Google Activity is crucial for managing your online privacy and customizing your Google experience. Google Activity tracks your searches, website visits, YouTube history, and more, providing personalized recommendations and faster results. By learning how to access and manage this data, you can take charge of your digital footprint and tailor Google’s services to better suit your needs.

Google Activity Controls offer a centralized hub to view, delete, and manage your tracked data. Whether you’re concerned about privacy or simply want to refine your recommendations, mastering these controls is essential. This guide will walk you through the process of accessing and managing your Google Activity, empowering you to take control of your online experience.

What Are Google Activity Controls and How Do I Use Them?

Accessing Your Google Activity

Go to your Google Account. You can do this by visiting myaccount.google.com in your web browser. In the left navigation panel, click on “Data & privacy.” Scroll down to “History settings” and click on “Web & App Activity.” This will take you to the Google Activity Controls page.

Managing Your Web & App Activity

On the “Web & App Activity” page, you’ll see a toggle switch. This switch controls whether Google saves your activity on Google sites and apps, including Chrome browser history and activity from sites and apps that partner with Google. To turn off activity tracking, toggle the switch to the “Off” position. A confirmation prompt will appear. Click “Pause” to confirm that you want to stop saving your Web & App Activity. To turn activity tracking back on, toggle the switch to the “On” position.

Managing Your Location History

Return to the “Data & privacy” page in your Google Account. Scroll down to “History settings” and click on “Location History.” On the “Location History” page, you’ll see a toggle switch similar to the Web & App Activity control. To turn off location tracking, toggle the switch to the “Off” position. A confirmation prompt will appear. Click “Pause” to confirm that you want to stop saving your Location History. To turn location tracking back on, toggle the switch to the “On” position.

Managing Your YouTube History

Return to the “Data & privacy” page in your Google Account. Scroll down to “History settings” and click on “YouTube History.” On the “YouTube History” page, you’ll see a toggle switch. To turn off YouTube history tracking, toggle the switch to the “Off” position. A confirmation prompt will appear. Click “Pause” to confirm that you want to stop saving your YouTube History. To turn YouTube history tracking back on, toggle the switch to the “On” position.

Deleting Specific Google Activity

Go to the “Web & App Activity” page (as described in the “Accessing Your Google Activity” section). Click on “Manage all Web & App Activity.” This will take you to a page where you can view your saved activity. Filter by date and product: Choose to filter your activity by date or by the specific Google product (e.g., Search, YouTube). To delete a specific item, click the three dots next to the item and select “Delete.” To delete activity from a specific date range, click the three dots in the top right corner of the page and select “Delete activity by.” Choose the date range you want to delete and click “Delete.”

Auto-Delete Options

Go to the “Web & App Activity,” “Location History,” or “YouTube History” page (as described above). Click on “Auto-delete.” Choose an auto-delete option: You can choose to automatically delete activity that is older than 3 months, 18 months, or 36 months. Click “Next” and then “Confirm” to save your auto-delete settings.

Tips for Effective Google Activity Management

Regularly Review Your Activity: Make it a habit to check your Google Activity periodically to ensure that you’re comfortable with the data being collected.

Make it a habit to check your Google Activity periodically to ensure that you’re comfortable with the data being collected. Use Incognito Mode: When browsing or searching for sensitive topics, use Incognito mode to prevent Google from saving your activity.

When browsing or searching for sensitive topics, use Incognito mode to prevent Google from saving your activity. Adjust Privacy Settings: Explore Google’s privacy settings to further customize your data collection preferences.

Explore Google’s privacy settings to further customize your data collection preferences. Be Mindful of App Permissions: Review the permissions you grant to apps, as they can contribute to your Google Activity.

Comparing Google Activity Controls:

