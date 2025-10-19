How To Factory Reset PC Windows 10: A Complete Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Is your Windows 10 PC acting up, running slow, or riddled with errors? A factory reset can often be the solution, restoring your computer to its original, like-new state. This process erases all your personal files, installed applications, and settings, effectively giving your PC a fresh start.

While a factory reset can be a powerful tool, it’s crucial to understand the process and take necessary precautions to avoid data loss. This guide will walk you through the steps to factory reset your Windows 10 PC, providing helpful tips and insights along the way.

What’s the Best Way to Factory Reset My Windows 10 PC?

Before you begin, back up your important files! A factory reset will erase everything on your system drive. Consider using an external hard drive, cloud storage, or another backup method to safeguard your data.

Accessing the Reset Option

Click the Start button. Click the Settings icon (the gear icon). Click Update & Security. Click Recovery in the left sidebar. Under “Reset this PC,” click Get started.

Choosing Your Reset Option

You’ll be presented with two options:

Keep my files: This option removes apps and settings but keeps your personal files. Remove everything: This option removes all your personal files, apps, and settings. This is a true factory reset.

If you’re experiencing significant issues or plan to sell or give away your PC, choose “Remove everything.”

Completing the Reset

If you chose “Remove everything,” you’ll be asked if you want to clean the drive.

Just remove my files: This is faster but less secure.

This is faster but less secure. Remove files and clean the drive: This takes longer but makes it harder for someone to recover your data. Choose this option if you’re concerned about security.

Click Reset. Your PC will restart and begin the reset process. This may take some time, so be patient. Follow any on-screen instructions. Once the reset is complete, your PC will restart and you’ll be guided through the initial setup process, just like when you first got your computer.

Resetting From the Sign-in Screen

If you can’t access the Settings app, you can also reset your PC from the sign-in screen:

Hold down the Shift key while clicking the Power button in the lower-right corner of the sign-in screen. Click Restart. Your PC will restart in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Click Troubleshoot. Click Reset this PC. Follow the on-screen instructions as described above.

Resetting From Advanced Startup

Navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Recovery. Under Advanced Startup click Restart Now. After your computer restarts to the Choose an option screen, select Troubleshoot > Reset this PC. Follow the on-screen instructions as described above.

Tips for a Smooth Factory Reset

Ensure your PC is plugged in: The reset process can take a while, and you don’t want your PC to run out of battery.

The reset process can take a while, and you don’t want your PC to run out of battery. Disconnect external devices: Remove any unnecessary USB drives, external hard drives, or other peripherals.

Remove any unnecessary USB drives, external hard drives, or other peripherals. Have your Windows product key handy: While Windows 10 usually activates automatically, it’s a good idea to have your product key available just in case.

While Windows 10 usually activates automatically, it’s a good idea to have your product key available just in case. Be patient: The reset process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours, depending on your PC’s hardware and the options you choose.

The reset process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours, depending on your PC’s hardware and the options you choose. Prepare to reinstall software: After the reset, you’ll need to reinstall all your applications. Have your installation media or download links ready.

Choosing the Right Reset Method

The best reset method depends on your situation. Here’s a quick comparison:

Feature Keep My Files Remove Everything Data Loss Removes apps and settings, keeps files Removes everything Use Case Fixing minor issues, cleaning up your system Selling/giving away your PC, resolving major issues Security Less secure More secure (especially with drive cleaning) Time Faster Slower

Getting Your Windows 10 PC Back to Normal

A factory reset is a powerful solution to resolve persistent problems and breathe new life into your Windows 10 PC. It’s like giving your computer a clean slate, allowing you to start fresh with a clean and optimized system.

FAQ

Will a factory reset delete Windows?

No, a factory reset reinstalls Windows. It does not delete the operating system itself.

How long does a factory reset take on Windows 10?

The process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours, depending on your PC’s hardware and the options you choose.

What should I do before a factory reset?

Back up all your important files, gather your software installation media or download links, and ensure your PC is plugged in.

Does factory reset improve performance?

Yes, a factory reset can significantly improve performance by removing unnecessary files, applications, and settings that may be slowing down your PC.

Will a factory reset remove viruses?

Yes, a factory reset will remove most viruses and malware from your system. However, it’s always a good idea to run a full scan with a reputable antivirus program after the reset to ensure your PC is completely clean.

Related reading