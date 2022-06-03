How to Factory Reset iPhone/iPad without Apple ID

Sponsored Post

Part 1. Introduction

Sometimes you need to factory reset your iPhone/iPad to wipe out all the data stored in it. This could be because your phone’s storage is full or you want to sell it to any of your friends but before that, you want to remove all your data stored in it. It is easy to factory reset an iPhone/iPad if you remember the Apple ID and password, but what if you have forgotten your Apple ID credentials.

Factory resetting an iPhone/iPad without Apple ID can be because for many reasons, such as, you have bought a second-hand iPhone/iPad and it is locked with the previous owner’s Apple ID, or you remove the data and settings stored in your phone but forgot Apple ID and password, or fail to use your Apple products as you forgot your Apple ID, etc.

It could be difficult for you to factory reset your iPhone/iPad if you don’t know the Apple ID or password of your phone, as Apple doesn’t allow you to proceed without it. Here, in this article, we will discuss the 2 ways on how you can factory reset iPhone/iPad without Apple ID.

Part 2. How to factory reset iPhone/iPad if “Find My” is turned off Using iTunes

If you want to factory reset your iPhone/iPad but don’t remember the Apple ID and password and your ‘Find My’ is turned off, then you can unlock your iPhone/iPad using the iTunes app.

Using iTunes on your computer, you can factory reset your iPhone/iPad without your Apple ID and password. Here are a few steps which can help you factory reset your iPhone/iPad.

Step 1: Download and install the latest version iTunes app on your computer. Launch the app.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone/iPad to your computer with a USB cable.

Step 3: Put your iPhone/iPad in recovery mode. (If you don’t know how to put your phone in recovery mode, follow the below instructions)

iPhone/iPad without Home Button: Long press the Volume Up button for a while and release it. Similarly, long-press the Volume Down button for a while and release it. Lastly, press the top button for a while until the phone enters recovery mode.

iPhone/iPad with Home Button: Tap and hold the Home and Side buttons together for a long time until the Recovery Mode screen appears.

Step 4: On your computer, there will be an alert asking you to restore or not. To restore your iPhone/iPad’s factory settings, press the “Restore” button.

Part 3. How to factory reset iPhone/iPad if “Find My” is turned on Using AnyUnlock

However, if Find My iPhone is enabled on your device, then you will find that you have tried the above option but it didn’t work well. In that case, you should try factory resetting your iPhone/iPad using a third-party tool. You can use ‘AnyUnlock – iPhone Password Unlocker’ to factory reset your iPhone/iPad without Apple ID. AnyUnlock is the most effective and efficient way to unlock your iPhone/iPad in just a few steps.

Other than this, AnyUnlock helps to remove/unlock all types of iPhone/iPad locks. It can unlock all types of screen lock when you forgot the passcode, bypass MDM lock, iTunes backup password recovery, remove iTunes backup encryption, etc. AnyUnlock also provides an iOS password manager to securely browse, restore and export password stores on your iOS device.

Step 1: Download and install the AnyUnlock on your computer. After installing, run the app and connect your iPhone/iPad to the computer using a USB cable.

Step 2: On the screen thus appeared, click on ‘Unlock Apple ID’.

Step 3: As soon as AnyUnlock will recognize your device it will show the related information of your iPhone on screen. If you find the information correct then click on ‘Unlock Now’, otherwise re-connect the phone to the device.

Step 4: Read the given instructions carefully and then click on ‘Continue’.

Step 5: The software will download the corresponding iOS firmware to proceed further. After that, click on ‘Unlock Now’. It will automatically start unlocking your Apple ID.

Conclusion

We hope that these above-mentioned ways will help you to factory reset your iPhone/iPad without Apple ID. We recommend you to use AnyUnlock app to unlock your iPhone without Apple ID easily and quickly. It is one of the most prominent apps for unlocking iPhone/iPad.