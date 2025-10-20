How To Factory Reset IPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Performing a factory reset on your iPhone can be a necessary step when troubleshooting persistent issues, preparing to sell or give away your device, or simply wanting to start fresh. This process erases all data and settings, returning your iPhone to its original, out-of-the-box state. It’s crucial to back up your important data before proceeding, as a factory reset is irreversible.

This guide provides a clear and concise walkthrough of how to factory reset your iPhone. We’ll cover the essential preparations, the step-by-step process, and what to expect afterward. By following these instructions carefully, you can safely and effectively reset your iPhone.

How Do I Factory Reset My iPhone?

Preparing for the Factory Reset

Before initiating the factory reset, it’s vital to take a few precautionary steps to safeguard your data and ensure a smooth process:

Back Up Your iPhone: The most important step is to create a backup of your iPhone’s data. You can do this using iCloud or your computer.

iCloud Backup: Go to Settings > \[Your Name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup and tap “Back Up Now.” Ensure you’re connected to Wi-Fi.

Go to Settings > \[Your Name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup and tap “Back Up Now.” Ensure you’re connected to Wi-Fi. Computer Backup: Connect your iPhone to your computer and open Finder (macOS Catalina or later) or iTunes (older macOS or Windows). Select your iPhone, choose “Back Up Now,” and select “This computer” as the backup location.

Disable Find My iPhone (If Applicable): In some cases, you may need to disable Find My iPhone. This is usually required if you’re selling or giving away your device.

Go to Settings > \[Your Name] > Find My > Find My iPhone and toggle it off. You’ll need to enter your Apple ID password.

Gather Your Apple ID Password: You’ll likely need your Apple ID password during the reset process. Make sure you have it readily available.

Step-by-Step Factory Reset Process

Now that you’ve prepared your iPhone, follow these steps to perform the factory reset:

Open the Settings App: Locate and tap the Settings app icon on your iPhone’s home screen. Navigate to General: Scroll down and tap on “General.” Select Transfer or Reset iPhone: Scroll to the bottom and tap “Transfer or Reset iPhone.” Choose Erase All Content and Settings: Tap “Erase All Content and Settings.” Review the Information: The next screen will display a summary of what will be erased. Review this information carefully. Tap Continue: If you’re ready to proceed, tap “Continue.” Enter Your Passcode (If Prompted): You may be asked to enter your iPhone’s passcode. Enter Your Apple ID Password (If Prompted): You may also be asked to enter your Apple ID password to disable Activation Lock. Confirm Erase: Tap “Erase iPhone” to confirm your decision. Wait for the Process to Complete: Your iPhone will now begin the factory reset process. This may take several minutes. Do not interrupt the process. iPhone Restarts: Once complete, your iPhone will restart and display the initial setup screen, as if it were brand new.

What to Expect After the Reset

After the factory reset, your iPhone will be in its original, out-of-the-box state. You’ll need to go through the initial setup process, including:

Selecting your language and region.

Connecting to a Wi-Fi network.

Activating your iPhone.

Setting up Face ID or Touch ID.

Choosing whether to restore from a backup or set up as a new iPhone.

Tips For a Smooth Reset

Charge Your iPhone: Ensure your iPhone has sufficient battery life before starting the reset process. Ideally, it should be at least 50% charged.

Ensure your iPhone has sufficient battery life before starting the reset process. Ideally, it should be at least 50% charged. Stable Wi-Fi Connection: Maintain a stable Wi-Fi connection throughout the process, especially if you’re using iCloud backup.

Maintain a stable Wi-Fi connection throughout the process, especially if you’re using iCloud backup. Patience is Key: The reset process can take some time, so be patient and avoid interrupting it.

The reset process can take some time, so be patient and avoid interrupting it. Double-Check Your Backup: Before initiating the reset, verify that your backup was successful and contains all your important data.

Comparing Reset Options

Feature Factory Reset (Erase All Content and Settings) Reset (Specific Settings) Data Erased All data, settings, and apps Only specific settings Use Case Selling/giving away, major troubleshooting Minor issues, performance Reversibility Irreversible (without a backup) Reversible Time Required Longer Shorter

As you can see, there are different options to reset your phone. Use the Erase All Content and Settings option only when strictly needed.

Getting Your iPhone Ready For Use

Factory resetting your iPhone is a significant step, but knowing the process ensures a smooth experience, whether you’re resolving issues or preparing for a fresh start.

FAQ

What happens when I factory reset my iPhone?

A factory reset erases all data, settings, and apps from your iPhone, returning it to its original, out-of-the-box state.

How long does a factory reset take on an iPhone?

The time it takes to factory reset an iPhone can vary depending on the amount of data on the device, but it typically takes between 15 and 30 minutes.

Will a factory reset remove my Apple ID?

Yes, a factory reset will remove your Apple ID from the device, but you may be prompted to enter your Apple ID password during the reset process to disable Activation Lock.

What should I do after factory resetting my iPhone?

After factory resetting your iPhone, you’ll need to go through the initial setup process, including selecting your language and region, connecting to a Wi-Fi network, and choosing whether to restore from a backup or set up as a new iPhone.

