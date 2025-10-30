How To Factory Reset HP Laptop Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Factory resetting your HP laptop running Windows 10 can be a useful solution when you’re experiencing persistent performance issues, planning to sell or donate your device, or simply want a fresh start. This process effectively wipes all personal data, settings, and installed applications, returning your laptop to its original factory state. Before you begin, it’s crucial to back up any important files you want to keep, as this process is irreversible.

This guide will provide you with a clear, step-by-step walkthrough of how to factory reset your HP laptop with Windows 10 using built-in tools. We’ll cover different methods to access the reset options, whether you can log in to Windows or not, ensuring you can successfully restore your laptop to its factory settings.

How Do I Factory Reset My HP Laptop with Windows 10?

Accessing the Reset Option Through Windows Settings

If your HP laptop is running smoothly enough to access the Windows settings, this is the easiest way to initiate a factory reset.

Open the Settings app: Click the Windows Start button and select the gear icon, or press Windows key + I . Navigate to Update & Security: In the Settings app, click on “Update & Security.” Select Recovery: In the left sidebar, click on “Recovery.” Click “Get Started”: Under the “Reset this PC” section, click the “Get Started” button. Choose an Option: You’ll be presented with two options: “Keep my files” or “Remove everything.” Choose “Remove everything” for a full factory reset. Select how to reinstall Windows: You’ll be asked if you want to reinstall Windows from the cloud or locally. Choose “Local reinstall”. Additional Settings: On the “Additional settings” screen, click “Change settings”. Enable Data Erasure: Toggle the “Clean data” option to “Yes”. This will make the process take longer but will make the data harder to recover. Confirm your choice: Click “Confirm”. Click “Reset”: Review the summary and click the “Reset” button to begin the factory reset process. Your laptop will restart several times during this process.

Performing a Factory Reset from the Sign-in Screen

If you’re unable to log in to your HP laptop, you can still perform a factory reset from the sign-in screen.

Restart your laptop: If your computer is off, turn it on. If it’s on the sign-in screen, restart it. Hold the Shift Key: While the computer is restarting, hold down the Shift key. This will boot your computer into the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE). Select Troubleshoot: In the WinRE environment, select “Troubleshoot.” Choose Reset this PC: Select “Reset this PC.” Choose an Option: You’ll be presented with two options: “Keep my files” or “Remove everything.” Choose “Remove everything” for a full factory reset. Select your account: If prompted, select your user account. Enter your password: Enter your account password, if required. Select how to reinstall Windows: You’ll be asked if you want to reinstall Windows from the cloud or locally. Choose “Local reinstall”. Click “Reset”: Review the summary and click the “Reset” button to begin the factory reset process. Your laptop will restart several times during this process.

Using System Recovery (HP Recovery Manager)

Some HP laptops have a dedicated recovery partition that can be used to restore the system to its factory state.

Turn off your laptop: Ensure your laptop is completely powered off. Turn on your laptop and start tapping the F11 key: Immediately after turning on your laptop, repeatedly press the F11 key. This should boot your computer into the HP Recovery Manager. Select “System Recovery”: In the HP Recovery Manager, select “System Recovery.” Follow the on-screen instructions: The recovery manager will guide you through the process. Be sure to back up your data and choose the option to restore to factory settings.

Tips for a Smooth Factory Reset

Back up your data: Before starting the factory reset, back up all important files to an external hard drive, cloud storage, or another device.

Connect to a power source: Ensure your laptop is plugged into a power source throughout the entire process to prevent interruptions due to a low battery.

Be patient: The factory reset process can take a significant amount of time, depending on the size of your hard drive and the speed of your laptop. Avoid interrupting the process.

Disable BitLocker: If you have BitLocker enabled, make sure to disable it before starting the reset.

Factory Reset Complete

By following these steps, you can successfully factory reset your HP laptop running Windows 10 and restore it to its original state. Remember to back up your data and follow the instructions carefully to avoid any issues during the process.

FAQ

Will a factory reset delete Windows 10? No, a factory reset will reinstall Windows 10 to its original state. It will remove your personal files, settings, and installed applications, but the operating system itself will remain.

How long does a factory reset take on an HP laptop? The duration of a factory reset can vary depending on the size of your hard drive and the speed of your laptop. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours.

What do I do if my HP laptop won’t factory reset? If your HP laptop won’t factory reset, try using a different method, such as the one from the sign-in screen or the HP Recovery Manager. You may also need to create a recovery drive using a USB drive if other methods fail.

How do I back up my data before a factory reset? You can back up your data to an external hard drive, cloud storage (like OneDrive, Google Drive, or Dropbox), or another device. Simply copy your important files and folders to the desired backup location.

Comparing Reset Methods

Feature Windows Settings Sign-in Screen HP Recovery Manager Accessibility Easy Moderate Moderate Requires Login Yes No No System Requirements Working OS Partial OS Dedicated Partition Data Backup Reminder Yes Yes Yes

