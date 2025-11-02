How To Exit Full Screen On Windows 11: Easy Methods

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Exiting full screen mode in Windows 11 is a common task, whether you’re watching a video, playing a game, or using an application. Sometimes, getting out of full screen can be tricky if you don’t know the right methods. This guide will provide you with several easy methods to exit full screen on Windows 11, ensuring a smooth and frustration-free experience.

Mastering these techniques will improve your overall Windows 11 experience. From using keyboard shortcuts to navigating application menus, you’ll learn how to quickly switch between full screen and windowed modes. This is especially useful for multitasking or when you need to access other applications without closing the full-screen program.

What Are the Best Ways to Exit Full Screen Mode in Windows 11?

Using the F11 Key

The F11 key is a universal shortcut for toggling full screen mode in many applications, particularly web browsers.

Press the F11 key on your keyboard. If the application supports it, this will switch you back to windowed mode.

Pressing the Escape (Esc) Key

Some applications, especially games, use the Escape key to exit full screen mode.

Press the Esc key on your keyboard. Check if the application returns to windowed mode.

Using the Windows Key + Shift + Enter Shortcut

This shortcut is particularly effective for applications that don’t respond to F11 or Esc.

Press the Windows key + Shift + Enter simultaneously. This combination often forces the application to switch between full screen and windowed modes.

Hovering and Clicking the Restore Down Button

When in full screen, hovering your mouse at the very top of the screen may reveal the application’s title bar with the Restore Down button.

Move your mouse to the top edge of the screen. Wait for the title bar to appear. Click the Restore Down button (it looks like a square).

Using Alt + Tab to Switch Windows

If you can’t exit full screen directly, switching to another window might help.

Press Alt + Tab to open the window switcher. Select a different application to bring it to the foreground. Once you’ve switched, try closing the full-screen application from the taskbar or using Alt + F4.

Right-Clicking the Application Icon on the Taskbar

The taskbar provides another way to manage full-screen applications.

Locate the application icon on the taskbar. Right-click on the icon. Select Restore or Minimize from the context menu.

Force Quitting the Application

As a last resort, you can force quit the application using Task Manager.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Find the application in the list of running processes. Select the application and click End Task.

Checking Application Settings

Some applications have settings that control full screen behavior.

Open the application’s settings or options menu. Look for display settings or full screen options. Disable the full screen mode or adjust the settings to allow windowed mode.

Updating Graphics Drivers

Outdated or corrupted graphics drivers can sometimes cause issues with full screen mode.

Open Device Manager (search for it in the Start Menu). Expand Display adapters. Right-click on your graphics card and select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers and follow the instructions.

Tips for Managing Full Screen Mode

Keyboard Shortcuts: Memorize the F11, Esc, and Windows key + Shift + Enter shortcuts for quick access.

Memorize the F11, Esc, and Windows key + Shift + Enter shortcuts for quick access. Application Settings: Explore the settings menu of applications you frequently use in full screen to customize the behavior.

Explore the settings menu of applications you frequently use in full screen to customize the behavior. Taskbar Management: Use the taskbar to quickly switch between applications and manage full-screen windows.

Use the taskbar to quickly switch between applications and manage full-screen windows. Regular Updates: Keep your operating system and graphics drivers updated to avoid compatibility issues.

Keep your operating system and graphics drivers updated to avoid compatibility issues. Troubleshooting: If an application consistently fails to exit full screen, try reinstalling it or contacting the developer for support.

Quick Solutions for Full Screen Exits

Exiting full screen mode in Windows 11 doesn’t have to be a hassle. By mastering these easy methods, you can quickly switch between full screen and windowed modes, improving your overall computing experience.

FAQ

How do I exit full screen on Windows 11 using the keyboard? You can use the F11 key, the Esc key, or the Windows key + Shift + Enter shortcut to exit full screen mode.

Why can’t I exit full screen mode on my Windows 11 computer? The application may not support standard exit methods, or there might be an issue with your graphics drivers. Try updating your drivers or checking the application settings.

What should I do if an application freezes in full screen mode? You can try using Alt + Tab to switch to another window or force quit the application using Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc).

How do I prevent applications from automatically opening in full screen mode? Check the application’s settings or properties to disable the full screen option. You can also try running the application in compatibility mode.

Is there a way to customize the keyboard shortcuts for full screen mode in Windows 11? Windows 11 does not natively allow customization of full screen keyboard shortcuts, but some third-party applications may offer this functionality.

Comparing Full Screen Exit Methods

Method Description Effectiveness Ease of Use F11 Key Toggles full screen mode in many applications. High Very Easy Escape (Esc) Key Exits full screen mode in some games and applications. Medium Very Easy Windows Key + Shift + Enter Forces applications to switch between full screen and windowed modes. Medium Easy Restore Down Button Clicks the Restore Down button in the application’s title bar. High Easy Alt + Tab Switches to another window to manage the full-screen application. Medium Easy Taskbar Right-Click Uses the taskbar context menu to restore or minimize the application. High Easy Force Quit (Task Manager) Ends the application process using Task Manager. High Medium

Simple Solutions for Full Screen Problems

With a little knowledge, exiting full screen on Windows 11 becomes a quick and easy task. Keep these methods in mind, and you’ll be able to manage your applications with ease.

Related reading