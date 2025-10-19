How To Enter BIOS Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Accessing the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) on your Windows 10 computer is crucial for troubleshooting, configuring hardware settings, and even changing the boot order. The BIOS is a firmware interface that initializes the hardware components of your computer before the operating system loads. Knowing how to enter the BIOS is essential for any PC user who wants to have a deeper understanding and control over their machine.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to accessing the BIOS on a Windows 10 system. We’ll cover multiple methods, ensuring you can get into your BIOS regardless of your system configuration or the specific manufacturer of your motherboard. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to access and modify your BIOS settings with confidence.

What Are The Ways To Access BIOS on Windows 10?

Method 1: Accessing BIOS Through Windows 10 Settings (UEFI Firmware Settings)

This method works best for modern systems with UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) which has replaced the traditional BIOS in many newer computers.

Click on the Start button. Select the Settings icon (the gear icon). Click on Update & Security. Choose Recovery from the left-hand menu. Under “Advanced startup,” click the Restart now button. After your computer restarts to the “Choose an option” screen, select Troubleshoot. Click on Advanced options. Select UEFI Firmware Settings. (If you don’t see this option, your system might not support this method, so move on to the next one). Click Restart. Your computer will now boot directly into the BIOS settings.

Method 2: Using a BIOS Key During Startup

This method involves pressing a specific key on your keyboard during the initial startup sequence of your computer. The key varies depending on the manufacturer of your motherboard or computer.

Restart your computer. As your computer starts, watch for a brief message on the screen that indicates which key to press to enter setup. Common keys include: F2, Delete, F12, Esc, F1, F10. Press the indicated key repeatedly as soon as the computer starts. You might need to try a few times if you miss the timing. If successful, you will be taken directly to the BIOS setup utility.

Method 3: Using Shift + Restart (If Other Methods Fail)

If you can’t access the BIOS using the above methods, this approach forces a restart into the recovery environment.

Click the Start button. Click the Power icon. Hold down the Shift key on your keyboard. While holding Shift, click Restart. Continue holding Shift until the “Choose an option” screen appears. Select Troubleshoot. Click on Advanced options. Select UEFI Firmware Settings (if available) or Startup Settings. If you selected Startup Settings, click Restart. After restarting, you will see a list of startup options. Press the number key corresponding to “Enable BIOS Setup” (usually F2 or Delete).

Method 4: Fast Startup Interference

Windows 10’s Fast Startup feature can sometimes interfere with accessing the BIOS. Disabling it might help.

Open the Control Panel. (Search for it in the Start Menu). Click on Power Options. Click on Choose what the power buttons do. Click on Change settings that are currently unavailable. Uncheck the box that says Turn on fast startup (recommended). Click Save changes. Try the BIOS key method (Method 2) again after restarting.

Tips For Successfully Entering The BIOS

Timing is crucial: Be ready to press the BIOS key the moment your computer starts.

Be ready to press the BIOS key the moment your computer starts. Consult your motherboard manual: The manual will provide the correct key to press for your specific model.

The manual will provide the correct key to press for your specific model. Try multiple keys: If you’re unsure, try pressing multiple common BIOS keys one after another.

If you’re unsure, try pressing multiple common BIOS keys one after another. Disable Fast Startup: As mentioned above, Fast Startup can prevent you from accessing the BIOS.

As mentioned above, Fast Startup can prevent you from accessing the BIOS. Persistence: Don’t give up after one try. It might take a few attempts to get the timing right.

Comparison of BIOS Access Methods

Method Description Pros Cons Windows 10 Settings (UEFI) Access BIOS through Windows advanced startup options. Easy to access within Windows, no need to time key presses. Requires Windows to be running and accessible, UEFI support needed. BIOS Key During Startup Pressing a specific key during startup to enter BIOS. Direct access to BIOS, works on older systems. Requires precise timing, key varies by manufacturer. Shift + Restart Forces a restart into recovery environment to access UEFI settings. Useful if other methods fail, can bypass fast startup issues. More steps involved, may not always lead directly to BIOS. Disabling Fast Startup + BIOS Key Method Disables fast startup to allow easier access via BIOS key during startup. Increases the likelihood of successfully entering BIOS with the key method. Requires disabling a useful feature, may not be necessary on all systems.

Unlocking BIOS Access on Your Windows 10 Machine

Entering the BIOS on your Windows 10 computer is a fundamental skill for anyone who wants to customize their system or troubleshoot issues. By utilizing the methods described above, you can confidently access and modify your BIOS settings, regardless of your system’s age or configuration. Remember to consult your motherboard manual for the most accurate information regarding your specific model.

FAQ

How do I know which key to press to enter BIOS? The key to press is usually displayed briefly on the screen during startup. Common keys include F2, Delete, F12, Esc, F1, and F10. Consult your motherboard manual for the specific key for your system.

What if I don’t see the UEFI Firmware Settings option in Advanced options? If you don’t see this option, your system may not support UEFI, or Fast Startup might be enabled. Try disabling Fast Startup and trying again.

Why can’t I enter BIOS even after pressing the correct key? Windows 10’s Fast Startup feature can interfere with BIOS access. Try disabling Fast Startup in Power Options and then try pressing the BIOS key again.

Can I damage my computer by entering the BIOS? Entering the BIOS itself will not damage your computer. However, making incorrect changes to BIOS settings can cause instability or prevent your computer from booting. Be cautious and only change settings you understand.

What can I do in the BIOS settings? In the BIOS settings, you can configure hardware settings, change the boot order, enable or disable certain features, and monitor system temperatures and voltages.

Tailoring Your System Through BIOS Access

Gaining access to your computer’s BIOS settings opens up a world of customization and troubleshooting capabilities. Whether you need to adjust boot order, monitor hardware performance, or resolve startup issues, the BIOS is a powerful tool at your disposal. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you’ll be well-equipped to navigate the BIOS and optimize your Windows 10 experience.

