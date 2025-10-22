How To Enable IMessage On IPhone 12: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

iMessage is a fantastic feature for iPhone users, allowing you to send texts, photos, videos, and more to other Apple device users over Wi-Fi or cellular data. It’s a great way to avoid SMS charges and enjoy rich communication features. If you’ve just got your hands on an iPhone 12 and are wondering how to enable iMessage, you’ve come to the right place.

This guide will walk you through the simple steps to activate iMessage on your iPhone 12, ensuring you can start connecting with friends and family who also use Apple devices. We’ll also cover some common troubleshooting tips to help you resolve any issues you might encounter during the activation process.

How Do I Turn On iMessage on My iPhone 12?

Turning on iMessage is a straightforward process, but it’s important to follow the steps carefully to ensure it’s enabled correctly.

Step 1: Open the Settings App

Locate the Settings app on your iPhone 12’s home screen. It’s usually represented by a grey gear icon. Tap the Settings icon to open the app.

Step 2: Scroll Down and Tap on “Messages”

Scroll through the list of settings options until you find “Messages.” Tap on “Messages” to access the iMessage settings.

Step 3: Toggle the iMessage Switch

At the top of the Messages settings screen, you’ll see a switch next to “iMessage.” Slide the switch to the right to turn iMessage on. The switch will turn green when iMessage is enabled.

Step 4: Wait for Activation

After enabling iMessage, your iPhone will attempt to activate the service. This process may take a few minutes, depending on your network connection. You might see a message that says “Waiting for activation…” under the iMessage switch.

Step 5: Verify Your Apple ID is Correctly Configured

In the “Send & Receive” section, ensure your Apple ID and phone number are listed. If your Apple ID isn’t listed, tap “Use your Apple ID for iMessage” and sign in with your Apple ID and password. Make sure your phone number is selected so people can iMessage you using your number.

Troubleshooting iMessage Activation Issues

If you’re having trouble activating iMessage, here are a few things you can try:

Check Your Internet Connection: iMessage requires a stable internet connection (Wi-Fi or cellular data) to activate. Make sure you’re connected to a network.

iMessage requires a stable internet connection (Wi-Fi or cellular data) to activate. Make sure you’re connected to a network. Restart Your iPhone: A simple restart can often resolve minor software glitches. Turn your iPhone off and then back on.

A simple restart can often resolve minor software glitches. Turn your iPhone off and then back on. Update Your iPhone’s Software: Make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS. Go to Settings > General > Software Update to check for updates.

Make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS. Go to Settings > General > Software Update to check for updates. Check Your Date and Time Settings: Incorrect date and time settings can sometimes interfere with iMessage activation. Go to Settings > General > Date & Time and make sure “Set Automatically” is enabled.

Incorrect date and time settings can sometimes interfere with iMessage activation. Go to Settings > General > Date & Time and make sure “Set Automatically” is enabled. Reset Network Settings: This can resolve network-related issues that might be preventing iMessage from activating. Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Note: this will erase your saved Wi-Fi passwords.

Tips

Data Usage: iMessage uses data, so be mindful of your data plan if you’re using cellular data.

iMessage uses data, so be mindful of your data plan if you’re using cellular data. iMessage vs. SMS: iMessage messages are blue, while SMS/MMS messages are green.

iMessage messages are blue, while SMS/MMS messages are green. Multiple Devices: You can use iMessage on multiple Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac) using the same Apple ID.

You can use iMessage on multiple Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac) using the same Apple ID. Read Receipts: You can enable read receipts to let people know when you’ve read their iMessage. Go to Settings > Messages > Send Read Receipts.

You can enable read receipts to let people know when you’ve read their iMessage. Go to Settings > Messages > Send Read Receipts. Send as SMS: If iMessage is unavailable, you can set your phone to automatically send messages as SMS. Go to Settings > Messages > Send as SMS.

iMessage is Now Enabled

Enabling iMessage on your iPhone 12 unlocks a world of seamless communication with other Apple users. Enjoy sending and receiving messages, photos, videos, and more over Wi-Fi or cellular data, all while saving on SMS charges.

FAQ

Why is my iMessage not activating? Several factors can cause iMessage activation issues, including a poor internet connection, incorrect date and time settings, or software glitches. Try the troubleshooting steps mentioned earlier in this guide.

How do I know if someone received my iMessage? If you have read receipts enabled, you’ll see “Read” under the message when the recipient has read it. If they don’t have read receipts enabled, you’ll only see “Delivered” when the message has reached their device.

Can I use iMessage on Android? No, iMessage is an Apple-exclusive service and is not available on Android devices.

How much data does iMessage use? The amount of data iMessage uses depends on the type and size of the content you’re sending. Text messages use very little data, while photos and videos use more.

How do I turn off iMessage? Go to Settings > Messages and slide the iMessage switch to the left to turn it off.

iMessage vs. SMS: Key Differences

Here’s a quick comparison of iMessage and SMS:

Feature iMessage SMS Network Wi-Fi or Cellular Data Cellular Network Cost Data usage (may incur charges) SMS charges (may vary by carrier) Message Color Blue Green Features Rich media, read receipts, typing indicators Basic text messaging Compatibility Apple devices only Any phone that supports SMS

Related reading