Best EBook Publishing Software In 2025

Creating an eBook can be a rewarding experience, allowing you to share your knowledge, stories, or expertise with a wide audience. However, choosing the right eBook publishing software is crucial for a smooth and successful process. The market is filled with options, each offering different features and catering to varying needs.

In this article, we’ll explore five of the best eBook publishing software options available in 2025. These tools have been selected for their user-friendliness, comprehensive feature sets, and ability to help you create professional-quality eBooks that stand out.

What is the Best EBook Publishing Software?

1. Scrivener

Scrivener is a powerful writing tool designed specifically for long-form projects like eBooks. It excels at organization, allowing you to manage chapters, scenes, and research materials in a single, unified workspace. The software also offers advanced formatting options and compilation settings, making it easy to export your manuscript into various eBook formats.

Scrivener helps writers stay focused and organized throughout the writing process, from initial brainstorming to final formatting. Its corkboard feature allows you to visualize your project and rearrange sections with ease. It is particularly useful for complex projects with multiple storylines or characters.

Key Features:

Project management tools (corkboard, outliner)

Advanced formatting options

Compilation to various eBook formats (EPUB, MOBI)

Full-screen writing mode

Templates for various book types

Pricing: $49

2. Vellum

Vellum is a Mac-exclusive software renowned for its beautiful typography and ease of use. It specializes in creating visually appealing eBooks with a focus on aesthetics. While it doesn’t offer the same level of writing tools as Scrivener, Vellum excels at formatting and generating professional-looking eBooks with minimal effort.

Vellum simplifies the formatting process, allowing authors to create stunning eBooks without requiring extensive design knowledge. Its pre-designed styles and customizable options ensure that your book looks polished and professional on any device. It is ideal for authors who prioritize visual appeal and want to create a book that stands out from the crowd.

Key Features:

Beautiful typography and design

Easy-to-use formatting tools

Pre-designed styles and themes

Automatic table of contents generation

Preview on various devices

Pricing: $249.99

3. Calibre

Calibre is a free and open-source eBook management tool that also offers basic editing and conversion capabilities. While it may not be as feature-rich as some of the paid options, Calibre is a valuable resource for managing your eBook library, converting files between different formats, and making minor edits to your manuscript.

Calibre is a versatile tool that can handle a wide range of eBook-related tasks. Its conversion capabilities are particularly useful for ensuring that your eBook is compatible with different devices and platforms. It is a great option for authors who are on a budget or who need a tool for managing their existing eBook library.

Key Features:

eBook library management

eBook format conversion

Basic eBook editing

Metadata editing

Free and open-source

Pricing: Free

4. Adobe InDesign

Adobe InDesign is a professional-grade desktop publishing software that offers unparalleled control over design and layout. While it has a steeper learning curve than some of the other options on this list, InDesign is the tool of choice for authors who want to create highly customized and visually complex eBooks.

InDesign provides the flexibility to design every aspect of your eBook, from typography and imagery to page layout and interactive elements. Its advanced features and precise control make it ideal for creating eBooks with a unique and professional look. It is best suited for authors with design experience or who are willing to invest the time to learn the software.

Key Features:

Advanced design and layout tools

Precise control over typography and imagery

Interactive eBook creation

Integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps

Professional-grade features

Pricing: $22.99/month

5. Google Docs

Google Docs, while primarily a word processor, can also be used to create and publish eBooks. Its collaborative features make it easy to work with editors and proofreaders, and its simple formatting options allow you to create a basic eBook without requiring specialized software.

Google Docs offers a convenient and accessible way to create eBooks, especially for authors who are already familiar with the platform. Its real-time collaboration features streamline the editing process, and its integration with other Google services makes it easy to share and distribute your eBook. It is a good option for authors who need a simple and collaborative solution.

Key Features:

Real-time collaboration

Simple formatting options

Integration with other Google services

Free to use

Accessible from any device

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Scrivener Vellum Calibre InDesign Google Docs Writing Tools Excellent Limited Basic Advanced Basic Formatting Advanced Excellent Basic Excellent Basic Collaboration Limited Limited Limited Advanced Excellent Price $49 $249.99 Free $22.99/mo Free

Tips

Consider your budget: There are excellent free and paid options available, so choose a software that fits your financial constraints.

There are excellent free and paid options available, so choose a software that fits your financial constraints. Evaluate your technical skills: Some software options are more complex than others, so choose a software that you are comfortable using.

Some software options are more complex than others, so choose a software that you are comfortable using. Think about your design needs: If you want to create a visually stunning eBook, choose a software with advanced design features.

If you want to create a visually stunning eBook, choose a software with advanced design features. Prioritize collaboration: If you plan to work with editors or proofreaders, choose a software with collaborative features.

Choosing the Right Publishing Software

Selecting the ideal eBook publishing software hinges on aligning your specific requirements with the strengths of each platform. Whether it’s Scrivener’s organizational prowess, Vellum’s aesthetic appeal, or InDesign’s design flexibility, the right choice will empower you to create and publish your eBook with confidence.

FAQ

What is the best format for publishing an eBook?

EPUB is generally considered the best format for eBooks as it is compatible with most e-readers and devices.

Can I publish an eBook for free?

Yes, you can publish an eBook for free using platforms like Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) or Smashwords.

How long does it take to publish an eBook?

The time it takes to publish an eBook varies depending on the length and complexity of the book, as well as the publishing platform. It can take anywhere from a few days to several weeks.

What are the costs associated with publishing an eBook?

Costs can include editing, proofreading, cover design, formatting, and marketing. However, you can reduce costs by doing some of these tasks yourself.

Do I need an ISBN for my eBook?

While not always required, an ISBN can help you track sales and make your book more discoverable.

