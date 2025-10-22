How To Stop Pop-Ups On Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Pop-up ads and notifications can be incredibly disruptive, especially when you’re trying to focus on work or enjoy a game. Thankfully, Windows 10 offers several built-in tools and settings to help you regain control and eliminate these unwanted interruptions. This guide will walk you through the most effective methods to block pop-ups and enjoy a smoother, less intrusive computing experience.

From tweaking your browser settings to adjusting Windows 10’s notification controls, there are many ways to tailor your experience and minimize distractions. By following the simple steps outlined below, you can significantly reduce the number of pop-ups you encounter, leading to a more productive and enjoyable time using your computer.

How Do I Block Pop-Ups on Windows 10?

Block Pop-Ups in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge, the default browser in Windows 10, has built-in pop-up blocking capabilities. Here’s how to enable them:

Open Microsoft Edge: Launch the Edge browser on your Windows 10 computer. Click the three dots: In the top-right corner of the browser window, click the three horizontal dots (the “Settings and more” menu). Select “Settings”: From the dropdown menu, choose “Settings”. Click “Cookies and site permissions”: In the left-hand sidebar, click on “Cookies and site permissions”. Scroll down and click “Pop-ups and redirects”: Find the “Pop-ups and redirects” section and click on it. Toggle the “Blocked (recommended)” switch: Turn the switch to the “On” position. This will block most pop-ups from appearing in Edge.

Disable Pop-Ups in Google Chrome

If you prefer using Google Chrome, you can easily block pop-ups using these steps:

Open Google Chrome: Launch the Chrome browser on your Windows 10 computer. Click the three dots: In the top-right corner of the browser window, click the three vertical dots (the “Customize and control Google Chrome” menu). Select “Settings”: From the dropdown menu, choose “Settings”. Click “Privacy and security”: In the left-hand sidebar, click on “Privacy and security”. Click “Site Settings”: Scroll down and click on “Site Settings”. Click “Pop-ups and redirects”: Find the “Pop-ups and redirects” section and click on it. Select “Don’t allow sites to send pop-ups or use redirects”: Choose this option to block pop-ups in Chrome. You can also add exceptions for specific sites that you trust.

Turn Off Notifications in Windows 10

Windows 10’s notification system can also be a source of pop-up-like distractions. Here’s how to manage them:

Open the Settings app: Click the Start button and then click the gear icon to open the Settings app. Click “System”: In the Settings app, click on “System”. Click “Notifications & actions”: In the left-hand sidebar, click on “Notifications & actions”. Toggle “Get notifications from apps and other senders”: Turn this switch to the “Off” position to disable all notifications. If you want to customize notifications, leave this switch on and adjust the settings for individual apps below. Customize individual app notifications: Scroll down to the “Get notifications from these senders” section. Here, you can toggle notifications on or off for specific apps.

Use Third-Party Pop-Up Blockers

Several effective third-party pop-up blockers are available as browser extensions or standalone programs.

AdBlock: A popular browser extension that blocks ads and pop-ups.

A popular browser extension that blocks ads and pop-ups. Adblock Plus: Another well-known extension with similar functionality.

Another well-known extension with similar functionality. uBlock Origin: A lightweight and efficient ad blocker.

To install these, simply search for them in the Chrome Web Store (for Chrome) or the Microsoft Edge Add-ons store (for Edge).

Adjust Focus Assist Settings

Focus Assist helps you stay focused when you need to concentrate. Here’s how to configure it:

Open the Settings app: Click the Start button and then click the gear icon to open the Settings app. Click “System”: In the Settings app, click on “System”. Click “Focus assist”: In the left-hand sidebar, click on “Focus assist”. Choose a Focus Assist setting: Select either “Off,” “Priority only,” or “Alarms only.” “Priority only” allows notifications from your priority list, while “Alarms only” hides all notifications except alarms. Customize your priority list: If you choose “Priority only,” click “Customize your priority list” to select which apps and contacts can still send you notifications.

Scan for Malware

Sometimes, persistent pop-ups are caused by malware or adware.

Run a scan with Windows Defender: Use the built-in Windows Defender antivirus program to scan your system for threats. Consider a third-party antivirus program: For more comprehensive protection, consider using a third-party antivirus program like Malwarebytes or Norton.

Tips

Regularly clear your browser’s cache and cookies.

Be cautious when installing new software or browser extensions.

Keep your operating system and browser up to date.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or ads.

Stop The Pop-Up Madness

By implementing these strategies, you can significantly reduce the number of pop-ups you encounter on Windows 10, creating a more focused and enjoyable computing experience.

FAQ

How do I stop pop-up ads on my computer? You can stop pop-up ads by enabling pop-up blockers in your browser settings, disabling notifications in Windows 10, and using third-party ad blockers.

Why do pop-ups keep appearing even when I have a pop-up blocker enabled? Some pop-ups are caused by malware or adware. Run a scan with an antivirus program to remove any malicious software.

Can I allow pop-ups on specific websites? Yes, most browsers allow you to add exceptions to your pop-up blocker for specific websites that you trust.

How do I disable notifications for a specific app in Windows 10? Go to Settings > System > Notifications & actions, then scroll down to the “Get notifications from these senders” section and toggle off the switch for the app you want to disable notifications for.

What is Focus Assist and how does it help with pop-ups? Focus Assist is a Windows 10 feature that helps you stay focused by hiding notifications. You can customize it to allow only priority notifications or alarms.

Comparison of Pop-Up Blocking Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the different methods discussed above, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses to help you choose the best approach for your needs.

Method Pros Cons Browser Pop-Up Blockers Easy to enable, built into most browsers May not block all types of pop-ups, can sometimes block useful content Windows 10 Notifications Blocks notifications from apps, customizable May require fine-tuning to block specific apps Third-Party Ad Blockers More comprehensive blocking, can block ads and trackers May slow down browsing, some are not free Focus Assist Helps you stay focused, customizable priority list Only blocks notifications, not browser pop-ups Malware Scans Removes malware causing pop-ups Requires regular scans, can be time-consuming

Achieving a Pop-Up Free Experience

Taking control of pop-ups on Windows 10 is achievable through a combination of built-in features, browser settings, and proactive security measures. By implementing the steps outlined in this guide, you can enjoy a cleaner, less intrusive computing

