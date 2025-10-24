How To Download ITunes On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

iTunes, Apple’s media management software, might seem like a relic of the past in the age of streaming, but it’s still essential for managing your Apple devices, listening to your purchased music, and accessing podcasts. While iTunes is no longer pre-installed on Windows 11, downloading and installing it is a straightforward process. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to getting iTunes up and running on your Windows 11 machine.

Whether you’re a long-time iTunes user or new to the Apple ecosystem, this guide will walk you through the process of downloading and installing iTunes, ensuring you can manage your Apple devices and enjoy your media library seamlessly on your Windows 11 computer. Let’s get started!

How Do I Get iTunes on Windows 11?

Downloading iTunes from the Microsoft Store

The easiest and most recommended way to download iTunes on Windows 11 is through the Microsoft Store.

Open the Microsoft Store: Click the Microsoft Store icon on your taskbar or search for it in the Start Menu. Search for iTunes: In the search bar at the top of the Microsoft Store window, type “iTunes” and press Enter. Select iTunes: Click on the iTunes app from the search results. It should be the one published by Apple Inc. Click “Get”: On the iTunes app page, click the “Get” button. The download and installation process will begin automatically. Wait for Installation: Allow the Microsoft Store to download and install iTunes. The progress will be displayed on the app page. Launch iTunes: Once the installation is complete, click the “Open” button to launch iTunes. You can also find iTunes in your Start Menu.

Downloading iTunes from Apple’s Website (Alternative Method)

While the Microsoft Store is the preferred method, you can also download iTunes directly from Apple’s website. This method is useful if you encounter issues with the Microsoft Store.

Visit Apple’s Website: Open your web browser and go to https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT210384. Download iTunes for Windows: Look for the “Looking for other versions?” section. Click the link that says “Download iTunes for Windows now.” Choose your Download: You’ll see two options, one from the Microsoft Store and one for direct download. Choose the direct download link. Run the Installer: Once the download is complete, locate the iTunes installer file (usually in your Downloads folder) and double-click it to run. Follow the On-Screen Instructions: The iTunes Setup Assistant will guide you through the installation process. Click “Next” to proceed through each step. Accept the License Agreement: Read the license agreement carefully and click “I Agree” to continue. Choose Installation Options: You can customize the installation location and other settings. If you’re unsure, leave the default settings and click “Install.” Wait for Installation: Allow the installer to complete the installation process. This may take a few minutes. Click “Finish”: Once the installation is complete, click “Finish” to exit the Setup Assistant. You may be prompted to restart your computer. Launch iTunes: After the installation, you can find iTunes in your Start Menu.

Setting Up iTunes

Once iTunes is installed, you’ll need to set it up to start using it.

Launch iTunes: Open iTunes from your Start Menu. Accept the License Agreement: You may be prompted to accept the license agreement again. Click “Agree” to continue. Sign in with your Apple ID: If you have an Apple ID, sign in with your username and password. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one for free. Authorize your Computer: You may be prompted to authorize your computer. This allows you to play purchases made with your Apple ID. Click “Authorize” and enter your Apple ID and password. Import Media: You can now import your music, movies, and TV shows into iTunes. You can also connect your Apple devices to sync them with iTunes.

Tips for Using iTunes on Windows 11

Keep iTunes Updated: Regularly check for updates to ensure you have the latest features and security updates. You can do this through the Microsoft Store or by checking for updates within iTunes itself.

Organize Your Library: Take the time to organize your iTunes library by creating playlists, adding album art, and editing song information.

Explore iTunes Features: iTunes offers a wide range of features, including the ability to burn CDs, create smart playlists, and subscribe to podcasts.

Troubleshooting: If you encounter any issues with iTunes, consult Apple's support website or search online forums for solutions.

iTunes on Windows 11: A Seamless Experience

Downloading and installing iTunes on Windows 11 is a simple process that allows you to manage your Apple devices and enjoy your media library on your computer. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can quickly get iTunes up and running and start enjoying all its features.

FAQ

Can I download iTunes on Windows 11 for free? Yes, iTunes is a free download from the Microsoft Store or Apple’s website.

Why can’t I find iTunes in the Microsoft Store? Ensure that your Windows 11 is up to date. If the issue persists, try downloading iTunes directly from Apple’s website.

How do I update iTunes on Windows 11? If you downloaded iTunes from the Microsoft Store, updates will be installed automatically. If you downloaded it from Apple’s website, you can check for updates within iTunes itself.

Will iTunes work on a 64-bit version of Windows 11? Yes, iTunes is compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows 11.

Can I sync my iPhone with iTunes on Windows 11? Yes, you can sync your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with iTunes on Windows 11 to transfer music, movies, and other data.

iTunes vs. Apple Music App on Windows

Feature iTunes Apple Music App Primary Purpose Media Management, Device Sync, iTunes Store Access Streaming Music, Radio, Personalized Playlists, Apple Music Subscription Access Music Source Locally Stored Files, iTunes Store Purchases Apple Music Streaming Library, Radio Stations Device Sync Yes, for iPhones, iPads, and iPods Limited; Primarily Cloud-Based Sync Purchase Option Buy Music, Movies, and TV Shows Subscribe to Apple Music for Streaming Access User Interface Older, More Complex Modern, Streamlined Offline Playback Yes, for purchased or imported music Yes, for downloaded Apple Music tracks

This table highlights the key differences between iTunes and the Apple Music App on Windows, helping you choose the best option based on your needs.

