How To Pin To Taskbar In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

The taskbar in Windows 11 is your central hub for accessing your favorite and frequently used applications. Pinning apps to the taskbar provides quick and easy access, streamlining your workflow and boosting productivity. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to pin any application to your Windows 11 taskbar, making it readily available whenever you need it.

Whether you’re a seasoned Windows user or new to the operating system, pinning applications to the taskbar is a fundamental skill that enhances your overall user experience. This step-by-step guide provides clear instructions and helpful tips, ensuring you can customize your taskbar to suit your individual needs and preferences.

How Do I Pin Apps to the Windows 11 Taskbar?

Pinning from the Start Menu

Click the Start button on the taskbar. Locate the application you want to pin. You can scroll through the list or use the search bar. Right-click on the application’s icon. Select Pin to taskbar from the context menu. The app icon will now appear on your taskbar.

Pinning from the Application Itself

Open the application you want to pin to the taskbar. Right-click on the application’s icon in the taskbar. Select Pin to taskbar from the context menu. The app will remain pinned even after you close it.

Pinning from the Desktop

Locate the application’s shortcut on your desktop. If you don’t have a shortcut, create one by right-clicking the application’s executable file and selecting “Create shortcut”. Right-click on the application’s shortcut. Select Show more options. Select Pin to taskbar from the extended context menu.

Unpinning from the Taskbar

Locate the application you want to unpin on the taskbar. Right-click on the application’s icon. Select Unpin from taskbar from the context menu. The app icon will be removed from the taskbar.

Tips for Managing Your Taskbar

Keep your taskbar organized by arranging icons in a logical order.

Remove any unused or infrequently used icons to prevent clutter.

Consider grouping similar applications together for easier access.

You can resize the taskbar icons in Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors.

Use the search bar on the taskbar to quickly find and launch applications that are not pinned.

Customizing Your Taskbar Experience

The Windows 11 taskbar offers a streamlined and efficient way to access your favorite applications. By following these simple steps, you can customize your taskbar to reflect your unique needs and preferences, enhancing your overall productivity and user experience.

FAQ

How do I pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 11? Open the website in Microsoft Edge, click the three dots in the upper right corner, select “More tools,” and then “Pin to taskbar.”

Can I pin folders to the taskbar in Windows 11? Yes, you can. Create a shortcut to the folder on your desktop, then follow the steps for pinning from the desktop.

Why can’t I pin certain applications to the taskbar? Some applications, particularly system utilities, may not support pinning to the taskbar.

How do I move the taskbar to the top or side of the screen in Windows 11? The taskbar position is fixed at the bottom of the screen in Windows 11 and cannot be moved.

How do I change the size of the icons on the taskbar? You can’t directly change the size of taskbar icons through a simple setting. However, you can adjust the overall scaling of your display in Settings > System > Display, which will affect the size of all elements, including taskbar icons.

Further Taskbar Customization

Feature Windows 10 Windows 11 Taskbar Location Can be moved to top, bottom, left, or right Fixed at the bottom Icon Size Customizable Limited customization Context Menu Options More extensive Simplified Grouping of Icons Customizable Less customizable Search Integration Cortana integration Windows Search

Maximizing Taskbar Efficiency

Related reading