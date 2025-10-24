Top Personal Training Apps For Fitness Pros

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The fitness industry is booming, and personal trainers need the best tools to manage their clients and grow their businesses. Personal training software streamlines scheduling, client communication, workout planning, and payment processing, allowing trainers to focus on what they do best: helping people achieve their fitness goals. In 2025, the right online app can be a game-changer for personal trainers looking to elevate their services and efficiency.

This article explores six of the best personal training software options available in 2025. We’ll delve into their features, pricing, and how they can benefit your personal training business.

Which Personal Training App is Right for You?

Trainerize

Trainerize is a comprehensive platform designed to help personal trainers connect with clients remotely and in person. It offers features like custom workout and nutrition planning, progress tracking, and client messaging. Trainerize is a popular choice for trainers who want a robust solution for managing their entire business. It will help you stay connected with clients, track their progress, and build stronger relationships.

Custom workout and nutrition planning

Client progress tracking

In-app messaging

Payment processing

Pricing: Starts at $59.99 per month.

TrueCoach

TrueCoach focuses on delivering personalized training experiences. It allows trainers to build custom workouts, track client results, and communicate effectively. TrueCoach’s strength lies in its ability to foster strong client-trainer relationships through personalized coaching. It can help you deliver tailored fitness programs that meet each client’s unique needs.

Custom workout builder

Client result tracking

In-app messaging

Progress photos and videos

Pricing: Starts at $19 per month.

PT Distinction

PT Distinction is a feature-rich platform that offers a wide range of tools for personal trainers. It includes workout and nutrition planning, client management, and marketing tools. With PT Distinction, you can create and deliver highly effective training programs, manage your clients efficiently, and grow your business. It’s a comprehensive solution for trainers who want to streamline their operations.

Workout and nutrition planning

Client management

Marketing tools

Automated messaging

Pricing: Starts at $19.90 per month.

Exercise.com

Exercise.com is an all-in-one platform that combines workout and nutrition planning, client management, and business tools. It’s designed to help trainers manage every aspect of their business from a single platform. Exercise.com offers a seamless experience for both trainers and clients, making it easier to stay connected and track progress. It’s a great choice for trainers who want a comprehensive solution for managing their entire business.

Workout and nutrition planning

Client management

Business tools

Payment processing

Pricing: Starts at $49.99 per month.

My PT Hub

My PT Hub is a user-friendly platform that offers workout and nutrition planning, client management, and progress tracking. It’s a great option for trainers who want a simple and effective way to manage their clients. My PT Hub makes it easy to create and deliver personalized training programs, track client progress, and stay connected. It’s a popular choice for trainers who value simplicity and ease of use.

Workout and nutrition planning

Client management

Progress tracking

In-app messaging

Pricing: Starts at $25 per month.

FitSW

FitSW is a versatile platform that offers workout and nutrition planning, client management, and progress tracking. It includes features like custom branding and integration with popular fitness apps. FitSW is designed to help trainers create a personalized brand experience for their clients. It allows you to customize the platform to reflect your brand and integrate with the apps your clients already use.

Workout and nutrition planning

Client management

Progress tracking

Custom branding

Pricing: Starts at $19 per month.

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Trainerize TrueCoach PT Distinction Exercise.com My PT Hub FitSW Workout Planning Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Nutrition Planning Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Client Management Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Progress Tracking Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes In-App Messaging Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Custom Branding No No Yes Yes No Yes Starting Price $59.99 $19 $19.90 $49.99 $25 $19

This table provides a quick overview of the key features and starting prices of each personal training software option, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.

Tips

Start with a free trial: Most personal training software options offer free trials. Take advantage of these trials to test out the software and see if it’s a good fit for your business.

Most personal training software options offer free trials. Take advantage of these trials to test out the software and see if it’s a good fit for your business. Consider your budget: Personal training software can range in price from free to hundreds of dollars per month. Determine your budget before you start shopping.

Personal training software can range in price from free to hundreds of dollars per month. Determine your budget before you start shopping. Think about your needs: What features are most important to you? Do you need workout and nutrition planning, client management, or marketing tools?

What features are most important to you? Do you need workout and nutrition planning, client management, or marketing tools? Read reviews: Before you commit to a personal training software option, read reviews from other trainers to see what they think.

Elevate Your Training Business

Choosing the right personal training software can significantly impact your ability to manage clients, create personalized programs, and grow your business. By carefully considering your needs and budget, you can find the perfect solution to streamline your operations and elevate your training services.

FAQ

What is personal training software?

Personal training software is a digital tool that helps personal trainers manage their clients, create workout plans, track progress, and handle administrative tasks.

How much does personal training software cost?

The cost of personal training software varies widely, ranging from free options with limited features to premium platforms with comprehensive capabilities that can cost hundreds of dollars per month.

What features should I look for in personal training software?

Key features to consider include workout and nutrition planning, client management, progress tracking, in-app messaging, payment processing, and custom branding options.

Can personal training software help me grow my business?

Yes, personal training software can help you grow your business by streamlining operations, improving client communication, and providing tools for marketing and business management.

