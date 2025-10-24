Top Backup Software For Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Losing data can be a nightmare. Whether it’s from a hardware failure, a cyberattack, or accidental deletion, the consequences can range from inconvenient to catastrophic. That’s why having reliable backup software for your Windows 11 system is essential. It provides a safety net, allowing you to restore your files, applications, and even your entire operating system to a previous state.

Choosing the right backup software, however, can be overwhelming. There are numerous options available, each with its own set of features, pricing, and ease of use. This article will guide you through some of the best backup software solutions for Windows 11, helping you make an informed decision to protect your valuable data.

Which is the Best Backup Software for Windows 11?

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office is a comprehensive solution that combines backup and antivirus features. It offers full image backups, file and folder backups, and cloud backups. It also includes real-time protection against malware, ransomware, and other cyber threats. This dual functionality provides a robust defense against data loss from various causes. Acronis also offers a user-friendly interface and fast backup and restore speeds.

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office helps safeguard your digital life by providing not just backup capabilities but also proactive protection against cyber threats. This integrated approach simplifies your security setup and ensures your data is always protected. It’s a great choice for users who want a complete solution that covers both backup and security.

Key Features:

Full image and file/folder backups

Cloud and local backup options

Real-time antivirus and anti-ransomware protection

Disk cloning

Pricing: Starting at $49.99 per year.

EaseUS Todo Backup Home

EaseUS Todo Backup Home is another popular choice for Windows 11 users. It offers a range of backup options, including system backup, file backup, disk/partition backup, and smart backup. It also supports incremental and differential backups, which can save time and storage space. EaseUS Todo Backup Home is known for its intuitive interface and ease of use, making it a good option for beginners.

EaseUS Todo Backup Home provides a versatile and user-friendly solution for protecting your Windows 11 system. Its smart backup feature automatically selects file types for backup, simplifying the process for less experienced users. The ability to create bootable media is also a valuable asset in case of system failure.

Key Features:

System, file, and disk/partition backups

Incremental and differential backups

Smart backup feature

Bootable media creation

Pricing: Starting at $39.95 per year.

Paragon Backup & Recovery

Paragon Backup & Recovery offers a wide range of backup and recovery features, including full image backups, file-level backups, and virtual machine backups. It also supports various backup destinations, such as local drives, network shares, and cloud storage. Paragon Backup & Recovery is known for its advanced features and flexibility, making it a good option for experienced users.

Paragon Backup & Recovery stands out with its advanced features and granular control over backup processes. Its ability to back up virtual machines is a significant advantage for users who rely on virtualization. The software also includes tools for disk management and optimization, making it a comprehensive solution for data protection and system maintenance.

Key Features:

Full image, file-level, and virtual machine backups

Support for various backup destinations

Advanced scheduling options

Disk management tools

Pricing: Starting at $79.95.

NovaBackup PC

NovaBackup PC is a comprehensive backup solution designed for home users. It offers a range of features, including local and cloud backup, image backup, file backup, and disaster recovery. NovaBackup PC is known for its ease of use and reliable performance, making it a great option for those who want a simple and effective backup solution.

NovaBackup PC is a reliable and straightforward option for safeguarding your Windows 11 system. Its focus on ease of use makes it accessible to users of all technical skill levels. The inclusion of both local and cloud backup options provides flexibility in how you protect your data.

Key Features:

Local and cloud backup

Image and file backup

Disaster recovery

Automatic scheduling

Pricing: Starting at $49.95 per year.

Windows 11 Built-in Backup (File History/System Image)

Windows 11 comes with built-in backup features, including File History and System Image Backup. File History automatically backs up your files to an external drive, while System Image Backup creates a complete image of your system. These features are free and easy to use, making them a good option for basic backup needs.

Windows 11’s built-in backup tools offer a convenient and cost-effective way to protect your data. File History is ideal for backing up personal files, while System Image Backup provides a comprehensive snapshot of your entire system. While not as feature-rich as dedicated backup software, they offer a solid baseline level of protection.

Key Features:

File History for automatic file backups

System Image Backup for complete system backups

Easy to use

Free

Pricing: Included with Windows 11.

Feature Comparison

Feature Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office EaseUS Todo Backup Home Paragon Backup & Recovery NovaBackup PC Windows 11 Built-in Image Backup Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes File Backup Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Cloud Backup Yes No Yes Yes No Antivirus Yes No No No No Disk Cloning Yes Yes Yes No No Virtual Machine No No Yes No No Price (Starting) $49.99/year $39.95/year $79.95 $49.95/year Free

Tips

Test your backups: Regularly test your backups to ensure they are working correctly.

Regularly test your backups to ensure they are working correctly. Create a test restore environment on a virtual machine.

Restore a small subset of files to verify data integrity.

Document the entire process for future reference.

Store backups offsite: Store your backups in a secure offsite location to protect them from physical damage or theft.

Store your backups in a secure offsite location to protect them from physical damage or theft. Consider using a cloud backup service for offsite storage.

Encrypt your backups before storing them offsite.

Regularly rotate your offsite backups.

Automate your backups: Automate your backups to ensure they are performed regularly without manual intervention.

Automate your backups to ensure they are performed regularly without manual intervention. Schedule backups to run during off-peak hours.

Use incremental or differential backups to save time and storage space.

Monitor your backups to ensure they are completing successfully.

Protecting Your Windows 11 Data

Choosing the right backup software for Windows 11 is a crucial step in protecting your valuable data. Consider your specific needs, budget, and technical expertise when making your decision. Whether you opt for a comprehensive solution like Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office or the built-in tools in Windows 11, having a reliable backup strategy in place is essential for peace of mind.

FAQ

What is the best way to back up my Windows 11 computer?

The best way depends on your needs. For basic file backups, File History is sufficient. For a full system backup, consider using System Image Backup or a third-party solution like Acronis or EaseUS.

How often should I back up my Windows 11 computer?

It depends on how frequently you create or modify files. At a minimum, back up your system weekly. For critical data, consider daily or even hourly backups.

What is the difference between a full backup and an incremental backup?

A full backup copies all your files. An incremental backup only copies the files that have changed since the last backup

