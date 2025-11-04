How To Deactivate Call Forwarding On Android Phones: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Call forwarding is a useful feature on Android phones that allows you to redirect incoming calls to another number. However, there might be times when you need to deactivate it, such as when you’re traveling internationally, troubleshooting phone issues, or simply want to receive calls directly on your device. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to disable call forwarding on your Android phone, ensuring you regain complete control over your incoming calls.

Whether you’ve set up call forwarding for convenience or as a temporary solution, disabling it is a straightforward process. The exact steps may vary slightly depending on your phone’s manufacturer and Android version, but the general principles remain the same. Follow this step-by-step guide to learn how to deactivate call forwarding and manage your call settings effectively.

How Do I Turn Off Call Forwarding on My Android Phone?

Access Your Phone’s Settings

Open the Phone app on your Android device. This is usually the app you use to make calls. Tap the three dots (menu icon) typically located in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. Select Settings from the dropdown menu. The exact wording might vary slightly depending on your phone’s manufacturer (e.g., “Call Settings” or “Calling Accounts”).

Navigate to Call Forwarding Options

Look for an option related to Calling accounts, Calls, or Supplementary services. Tap on it. Select your mobile network if prompted. Some phones allow you to configure call forwarding settings for each SIM card separately. Locate the Call forwarding option. It might be nested under another menu, such as “More Settings” or “Advanced Settings.”

Disable Call Forwarding

You’ll see different call forwarding options: Always forward, Forward when busy, Forward when unanswered, and Forward when unreachable. Tap on each option individually. If a number is currently set for forwarding, tap Disable. This will deactivate call forwarding for that specific condition. Repeat the process for all the call forwarding options you want to disable.

Confirm Deactivation

After disabling each option, ensure that the forwarding number is cleared. It should display “Not forwarded” or a similar message. To be completely sure, you can restart your phone. This will refresh the network settings and confirm that call forwarding is disabled.

Tips

Check with your Carrier: If you’re having trouble disabling call forwarding through your phone’s settings, contact your mobile carrier. They might have specific instructions or be able to disable it remotely.

If you’re having trouble disabling call forwarding through your phone’s settings, contact your mobile carrier. They might have specific instructions or be able to disable it remotely. Use Dial Codes: Some carriers allow you to disable call forwarding using dial codes. For example, dialing ##21# might disable unconditional call forwarding. Consult your carrier’s documentation for the correct codes.

Some carriers allow you to disable call forwarding using dial codes. For example, dialing might disable unconditional call forwarding. Consult your carrier’s documentation for the correct codes. Troubleshooting: If you continue to experience issues, try clearing the cache and data for your Phone app. This can resolve conflicts and reset the app’s settings.

Comparing Call Forwarding Options

Option Description Always forward All incoming calls are immediately forwarded to the specified number. Forward when busy Calls are forwarded only when you are already on another call. Forward when unanswered Calls are forwarded if you don’t answer them after a set number of rings. Forward when unreachable Calls are forwarded when your phone is turned off or has no signal.

Getting Back To Receiving Calls Directly

Deactivating call forwarding on your Android phone is a simple process that lets you regain direct control over your incoming calls. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily disable call forwarding and ensure that all calls ring directly on your device.

FAQ

How do I know if call forwarding is enabled on my Android phone? You can check by going to your phone’s settings, then Call Settings > Call Forwarding. If a number is listed under any of the forwarding options (Always forward, Forward when busy, etc.), call forwarding is enabled.

Will disabling call forwarding affect my voicemail? No, disabling call forwarding will not affect your voicemail settings. Voicemail is a separate service managed by your mobile carrier.

Can I temporarily disable call forwarding and then re-enable it later? Yes, you can easily disable and re-enable call forwarding as needed through your phone’s settings or by using dial codes provided by your carrier.

What if I don’t see the call forwarding options in my phone’s settings? The location of call forwarding settings may vary depending on your phone’s manufacturer and Android version. If you can’t find it, consult your phone’s user manual or contact your mobile carrier for assistance.

Is there a charge for using call forwarding? Some carriers may charge for call forwarding, especially if you’re forwarding calls to a long-distance number. Check with your carrier for their specific rates and policies.

Related reading