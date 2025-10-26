How To See Word Count In Google Docs: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Knowing the word count of your Google Docs document is crucial for meeting writing requirements, tracking progress, or simply understanding the scope of your work. Fortunately, Google Docs offers a built-in feature that allows you to quickly and easily view the word count, character count, and page count of your document. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to access this valuable information.

Whether you’re a student, writer, or professional, understanding how to check the word count in Google Docs is a valuable skill. This feature helps you stay on track with your writing goals and ensures your documents meet specified length requirements. Let’s explore how to access and utilize this helpful tool.

Where Can I Find the Word Count in Google Docs?

This is the most straightforward way to check your word count.

Open your Google Docs document: Navigate to Google Docs and open the document you want to analyze. Click on “Tools” in the menu bar: At the top of the screen, locate the “Tools” menu. Select “Word count”: In the dropdown menu, click on “Word count.” A small window will appear displaying the word count, character count (with and without spaces), and page count of your document. (Optional) Check “Display word count while typing”: If you want a live word count displayed in the bottom-left corner of your screen, check this box.

Method 2: Using Keyboard Shortcuts

For faster access, use keyboard shortcuts.

Open your Google Docs document: As before, open the document you want to analyze. Press Ctrl+Shift+C (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+C (Mac): This shortcut will instantly open the “Word count” window. View the statistics: The word count, character count, and page count will be displayed in the window.

Method 3: Checking Word Count of a Selection

Sometimes, you only need to know the word count of a specific section.

Open your Google Docs document: Open the relevant document. Select the text: Highlight the portion of text you want to analyze. Follow either Method 1 or Method 2: Use the “Tools” menu or the keyboard shortcut to open the “Word count” window. The window will now display the word count, character count, and page count for only the selected text.

Tips for Efficient Word Counting

Use the “Display word count while typing” feature: For real-time tracking, enable this feature in the “Word count” window. It’s a great visual reminder as you write.

For real-time tracking, enable this feature in the “Word count” window. It’s a great visual reminder as you write. Learn the keyboard shortcut: Memorizing the shortcut can significantly speed up your workflow.

Memorizing the shortcut can significantly speed up your workflow. Remember to select text for partial counts: If you only need the word count for a specific section, always select the text first.

If you only need the word count for a specific section, always select the text first. Consider using add-ons for more advanced features: If you need more detailed analysis, explore Google Docs add-ons that offer advanced word counting and writing analysis tools.

Understand Your Document Length

Checking the word count in Google Docs is a simple but powerful way to understand the length and scope of your writing. Whether you’re aiming for a specific word limit or simply want to track your progress, this feature is an invaluable tool for any writer.

FAQ

How do I see the word count in Google Docs on my phone? The Google Docs mobile app also has a word count feature. Open your document, tap the three dots in the top right corner, then tap “Word count.”

Can I see the word count while typing in Google Docs? Yes, in the Word count window, check the box that says “Display word count while typing.” It will show the word count in the bottom left corner.

Does Google Docs count footnotes in the word count? Yes, Google Docs includes footnotes and endnotes in the total word count.

Is there a character limit in Google Docs? While Google Docs doesn’t have a strict character limit per document, performance can degrade with extremely large documents.

