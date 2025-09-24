How To Completely Uninstall OneDrive From Windows (A Quick Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

OneDrive, Microsoft’s cloud storage service, often integrates deeply into Windows. While convenient for many, sometimes complete removal is necessary. This guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough to ensure OneDrive is thoroughly eradicated from your system, leaving no lingering traces. We’ll cover various methods, addressing potential complications, and ensuring a clean uninstall.

How Do I Completely Remove OneDrive From My Windows PC?

Method 1: Using the Standard Uninstall Process

This is the simplest method, but it might not remove all OneDrive files and registry entries.

Open Settings: Search for "Settings" in the Windows search bar and open the app. Apps: Click on "Apps" then "Apps & features." Find OneDrive: Locate "OneDrive" in the list of installed apps. Uninstall: Click on OneDrive and select "Uninstall." Confirm: Confirm the uninstallation process when prompted.

Method 2: Unlinking OneDrive Before Uninstallation

This method ensures you’re not leaving any linked accounts or data behind before uninstalling the application.

Open File Explorer: Locate the OneDrive folder in your File Explorer. Right-click OneDrive: Right-click the OneDrive icon in your system tray (bottom-right corner of your screen). Settings: Select "Settings." Account Tab: Go to the "Account" tab. Unlink This PC: Click "Unlink this PC." This will disconnect your OneDrive account from your computer. Follow Method 1: After unlinking, follow steps 1-5 from Method 1 to uninstall the OneDrive application.

Method 3: Using the Command Prompt (For Stubborn Instances)

If the previous methods fail to completely remove OneDrive, this more advanced method might be necessary.

Open Command Prompt as Administrator: Search for "cmd," right-click "Command Prompt," and select "Run as administrator." Run the Command: Type the following command and press Enter: wmic product where name like "%OneDrive%" call uninstall Confirm: Follow any on-screen prompts to confirm the uninstallation.

Method 4: Manual Removal (Advanced Users Only)

This method requires navigating the registry and file system. Proceed with caution, as incorrect modifications can damage your system. Back up your registry before attempting this.

Open Registry Editor: Search for "regedit" and open Registry Editor. Navigate to OneDrive Keys: Search for and delete any registry keys related to OneDrive. (Be extremely careful here; deleting the wrong keys can lead to system instability.) Delete OneDrive Folder: Delete the OneDrive folder located in your user’s profile directory (usually C:\Users\[YourUsername]\OneDrive ).

Tips for a Clean OneDrive Uninstall

Restart your computer: After uninstalling, restart your computer to ensure all changes take effect.

After uninstalling, restart your computer to ensure all changes take effect. Check for remaining files: After restarting, manually check for any remaining OneDrive files or folders.

After restarting, manually check for any remaining OneDrive files or folders. Use a third-party uninstaller: If all else fails, consider using a third-party uninstaller tool. These tools often remove stubborn files and registry entries that standard uninstallers miss.

OneDrive Removal Complete

We have covered several methods to completely remove OneDrive from your Windows system. Choose the method that best suits your comfort level and technical expertise. Remember to back up important data before making significant system changes.

FAQs

How do I remove OneDrive without losing my files?

Unlinking your OneDrive account before uninstalling the application ensures you don’t lose your files. Your files will remain on Microsoft’s servers, accessible through the OneDrive website or app on other devices.

What if OneDrive keeps reappearing after uninstalling?

If OneDrive reappears after uninstalling, it might be due to a lingering registry entry or a scheduled task. Try using the command prompt method or a third-party uninstaller tool to address this. You might also want to check your startup programs to ensure OneDrive isn’t automatically launching on boot.

Can I uninstall OneDrive if I’m using it for work?

Uninstalling OneDrive might disrupt access to work files stored in the cloud. Consult with your IT department before uninstalling OneDrive if it’s used for work-related purposes. They might have specific procedures for removing OneDrive from a work computer.

Will uninstalling OneDrive affect other Microsoft applications?

Generally, uninstalling OneDrive should not affect other Microsoft applications. However, some applications might have minor integration with OneDrive, and their functionality might be slightly impacted.

