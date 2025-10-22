How To Clear Recent Files In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Keeping your computer tidy isn’t just about arranging icons on your desktop. It’s also about managing the files Windows keeps track of. One such feature is the “Recent Files” list, which provides quick access to documents, images, and other files you’ve recently opened. While convenient, this list can become cluttered or contain files you’d rather keep private.

Fortunately, clearing the recent files list in Windows 11 is a straightforward process. This guide will walk you through the steps to clear this list, ensuring your privacy and keeping your file explorer organized.

How Do I Clear My Recent Files List in Windows 11?

Clearing Recent Files Through File Explorer Options

Open File Explorer: Click the File Explorer icon on your taskbar or press Windows key + E . Click the three dots on the command bar at the top of the File Explorer window. Select “Options” from the dropdown menu. This will open the Folder Options window. In the General tab, find the “Privacy” section. Click the “Clear” button next to “Clear File Explorer history”. This will immediately clear your recent files list. Click “OK” to close the Folder Options window.

Disabling Recent Files Tracking

If you prefer that Windows doesn’t track your recent files at all, you can disable this feature:

Open File Explorer: Click the File Explorer icon on your taskbar or press Windows key + E . Click the three dots on the command bar at the top of the File Explorer window. Select “Options” from the dropdown menu. This will open the Folder Options window. In the General tab, find the “Privacy” section. Uncheck the boxes next to “Show recently used files in Quick access” and “Show frequently used folders in Quick access”. Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save your changes and close the Folder Options window.

Clearing Recent Places in Quick Access

Quick Access also displays recent folders, which you might want to clear:

Right-click on any folder listed under “Quick access” in the left navigation pane of File Explorer. Select “Remove from Quick access” from the context menu. Repeat this for each folder you want to remove.

Using Run Command to Clear Recent Files

Another method to clear recent files is through the Run command:

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type recent and press Enter. This will open a folder containing shortcuts to your recent files. Select all files in the folder by pressing Ctrl + A . Press the Delete key or right-click and select “Delete”. Confirm the deletion if prompted.

Tips

Clearing the File Explorer history removes the files and folders displayed in the Quick Access section.

Disabling recent files tracking will prevent new files from being added to the list, but it won’t delete existing entries until you manually clear the history.

Regularly clearing your recent files can help maintain your privacy, especially if you share your computer with others.

Understanding The Recent Files Feature

Windows 11’s recent files feature is designed for convenience, but managing it effectively is essential for privacy and organization. By following these steps, you can easily clear your recent files list and control how Windows tracks your activity.

FAQ

How often should I clear my recent files?

This depends on your personal preference and privacy needs. If you frequently work with sensitive documents, you may want to clear your recent files daily or after each session.

Does clearing recent files delete the actual files?

No, clearing recent files only removes the shortcuts from the Recent Files list. The actual files remain in their original locations on your computer.

Can I recover files after clearing the recent files list?

No, clearing the recent files list does not delete the actual files, so there is nothing to recover.

Will clearing recent files improve my computer’s performance?

Clearing the recent files list has a negligible impact on performance. It primarily affects privacy and organization.

Is there a way to exclude certain files from appearing in the recent files list?

Unfortunately, Windows doesn’t offer a built-in feature to exclude specific files from the recent files list. You can only clear the entire list or disable tracking altogether.

Related reading