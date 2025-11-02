How To Check Your Graphics Card On Windows 11 Easily

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Finding out what graphics card you have installed on your Windows 11 computer is a straightforward process that can be useful for various reasons. Whether you’re troubleshooting performance issues, updating drivers, or simply curious about your system’s specifications, knowing your graphics card is essential. This guide provides several easy methods to quickly identify your GPU.

This information is particularly handy when you need to determine if your system meets the minimum requirements for a new game or application, or when you’re looking for the correct drivers to download. Let’s explore the different ways to find your graphics card details on Windows 11.

What Graphics Card Do I Have?

Using the Task Manager

Task Manager provides a quick overview of your system’s performance, including GPU usage.

Right-click on the Start button (the Windows icon) on the taskbar. Select Task Manager from the menu. If Task Manager opens in a simplified view, click on More details at the bottom. Click on the Performance tab. In the left sidebar, scroll down and select your GPU. If you have multiple GPUs (e.g., integrated and dedicated), they will be listed separately. The name and model of your graphics card will be displayed in the top-right corner of the window.

Using DirectX Diagnostic Tool (dxdiag)

The DirectX Diagnostic Tool provides detailed information about your system’s hardware and software components, including your graphics card.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type dxdiag and press Enter. If prompted to check if your drivers are digitally signed, click Yes or No (either option will allow you to proceed). In the DirectX Diagnostic Tool window, click on the Display tab. If you have multiple graphics cards, you may see multiple Display tabs. The name of your graphics card will be listed under the “Device” section, labeled as Name. Other details, such as manufacturer, chip type, and memory, will also be displayed.

Using System Information

System Information provides a comprehensive overview of your computer’s hardware and software configuration.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msinfo32 and press Enter. In the System Information window, expand the Components section in the left pane. Click on Display. The name of your graphics card will be listed under the “Name” field in the right pane.

Checking Display Settings

Windows 11 display settings also show basic information about your graphics adapter.

Right-click on an empty area of your desktop. Select Display settings. Scroll down and click on Advanced display. Click on Display adapter properties for Display [Number]. A new window will appear, displaying the name of your graphics card under the “Adapter Type” section.

Using Third-Party Software

Several third-party applications can provide detailed information about your hardware, including your graphics card. Popular options include:

GPU-Z: A lightweight utility specifically designed for displaying graphics card information.

A lightweight utility specifically designed for displaying graphics card information. HWiNFO: A comprehensive hardware information tool that provides detailed data about all your system components.

A comprehensive hardware information tool that provides detailed data about all your system components. Speccy: A system information tool developed by Piriform, the makers of CCleaner.

These tools often provide more detailed information than the built-in Windows utilities, such as temperature, clock speeds, and memory usage.

Comparison of Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the methods discussed above:

Method Ease of Use Detail Level Additional Software Required Task Manager Very Easy Basic No DirectX Diagnostic Tool Easy Moderate No System Information Easy Moderate No Display Settings Easy Basic No Third-Party Software (GPU-Z) Easy Detailed Yes

Tips

If you have multiple graphics cards (e.g., a dedicated GPU and an integrated GPU), make sure to check the details for each one.

When updating drivers, always download them from the official website of the graphics card manufacturer (e.g., NVIDIA, AMD, Intel).

Third-party software can provide additional information, such as temperature and clock speeds, which can be useful for troubleshooting performance issues.

Understanding Your Graphics Card on Windows 11

Knowing your graphics card model on Windows 11 is vital for driver updates, game compatibility, and troubleshooting. The Task Manager and DirectX Diagnostic Tool offer quick, built-in methods to identify your GPU, while third-party tools provide more detailed insights.

FAQ

How do I update my graphics card drivers on Windows 11?

You can update your graphics card drivers through Windows Update, Device Manager, or by downloading the latest drivers from the manufacturer’s website (NVIDIA, AMD, Intel).

Why is my graphics card not showing up in Task Manager?

This can happen if the drivers are not installed correctly or if the graphics card is disabled. Try reinstalling the drivers or enabling the graphics card in Device Manager.

Can I have two graphics cards in my Windows 11 PC?

Yes, it’s possible to have two graphics cards in your PC, typically a dedicated GPU and an integrated GPU.

How do I check the VRAM (video memory) of my graphics card?

You can find the VRAM information in the DirectX Diagnostic Tool (dxdiag) under the Display tab, or in the Task Manager under the Performance tab when you select your GPU.

What if I can’t find the graphics card information using the built-in tools?

If you’re having trouble finding the information using the built-in tools, try using a third-party application like GPU-Z or HWiNFO.

Related reading