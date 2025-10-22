How To Check CPU Usage On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Monitoring your CPU usage is crucial for understanding your computer’s performance and identifying potential bottlenecks. High CPU usage can lead to slowdowns, application crashes, and overall system instability. In this guide, we’ll walk you through several methods to check CPU usage on Windows 11, empowering you to keep tabs on your system’s health.

Whether you’re troubleshooting performance issues, optimizing resource allocation, or simply curious about how your computer is performing under different workloads, knowing how to check CPU usage on Windows 11 is an essential skill. The guide below will provide you with the knowledge to use Task Manager, Resource Monitor, and Performance Monitor to gain insights into your CPU’s utilization.

What Are The Ways To Check CPU Usage On Windows 11?

Using Task Manager

Task Manager is the quickest and most straightforward way to check CPU usage on Windows 11.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager directly. Alternatively, right-click on the Start button and select “Task Manager.” If Task Manager opens in a simplified view, click on “More details” in the bottom left corner. Click on the “Performance” tab. Select “CPU” from the left-hand menu. Observe the CPU usage graph on the right side. This graph shows real-time CPU utilization as a percentage. You can also see other metrics like CPU speed, number of processes, and threads.

Utilizing Resource Monitor

Resource Monitor provides a more detailed view of CPU usage compared to Task Manager.

Open Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc . Click on the “Performance” tab. At the bottom of the window, click on “Open Resource Monitor.” In Resource Monitor, select the “CPU” tab. Here, you’ll see a list of processes using the CPU, along with their individual CPU usage percentages. You can also view graphs showing overall CPU usage, average CPU utilization, and CPU frequency.

Employing Performance Monitor

Performance Monitor offers advanced monitoring capabilities, allowing you to track CPU usage over time and create custom reports.

Press Win + R to open the Run dialog box. Type perfmon and press Enter. In Performance Monitor, expand “Data Collector Sets” in the left pane. Expand “System.” Right-click on “System Performance” and select “Start.” This will begin collecting performance data, including CPU usage. To view the collected data, expand “Reports” in the left pane. Expand “System.” Select “System Performance.” You’ll see a detailed report with graphs and charts showing CPU usage, memory usage, disk activity, and network activity. To customize the data being collected, right-click on “System Performance” under “Data Collector Sets\System” and select “Properties”. From there you can adjust the data that is collected.

Using the Command Prompt

The command prompt can also be used to check CPU usage, though it’s not as visually intuitive as the other methods.

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Type cmd in the Windows search bar, right-click on “Command Prompt” and select “Run as administrator”. Type wmic cpu get loadpercentage and press Enter. The command prompt will display the current CPU load percentage.

Tips for Interpreting CPU Usage

High CPU Usage (80-100%): This indicates that your CPU is working at its maximum capacity. It can be normal during resource-intensive tasks like gaming or video editing, but persistently high CPU usage can signal underlying issues.

This indicates that your CPU is working at its maximum capacity. It can be normal during resource-intensive tasks like gaming or video editing, but persistently high CPU usage can signal underlying issues. Idle CPU Usage (0-5%): This means your CPU is mostly idle and not under heavy load.

This means your CPU is mostly idle and not under heavy load. Spikes in CPU Usage: Occasional spikes are normal, but frequent or prolonged spikes can indicate a problem with a specific application or process.

Here’s a comparison table highlighting the key differences between the tools discussed:

Feature Task Manager Resource Monitor Performance Monitor Command Prompt Real-time Usage Yes Yes Yes Yes Detailed Metrics Limited Extensive Highly Customizable Limited Historical Data No Limited Yes No User Interface Graphical Graphical Graphical Text-based Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Advanced Moderate

Understanding these differences will help you choose the right tool for your specific monitoring needs.

Troubleshooting High CPU Usage

If you notice consistently high CPU usage, consider the following steps:

Identify the Culprit: Use Task Manager or Resource Monitor to pinpoint the process or application consuming the most CPU resources.

Use Task Manager or Resource Monitor to pinpoint the process or application consuming the most CPU resources. Update Drivers: Outdated or corrupted drivers can cause performance issues. Ensure your drivers are up to date.

Outdated or corrupted drivers can cause performance issues. Ensure your drivers are up to date. Scan for Malware: Malware can often cause high CPU usage. Run a thorough scan with a reputable antivirus program.

Malware can often cause high CPU usage. Run a thorough scan with a reputable antivirus program. Close Unnecessary Programs: Close any applications or processes that you’re not actively using.

Close any applications or processes that you’re not actively using. Increase RAM: If your system is constantly using a large amount of RAM, upgrading your RAM can alleviate CPU load.

If your system is constantly using a large amount of RAM, upgrading your RAM can alleviate CPU load. Reinstall Problematic Applications: If a specific application is consistently causing high CPU usage, try reinstalling it.

CPU Utilization Insights

Regularly monitoring your CPU usage will give you valuable insights into how your computer is performing and help you identify and resolve potential issues before they impact your productivity.

FAQ

How do I find out what is using all my CPU? Open Task Manager (Ctrl+Shift+Esc), go to the “Processes” tab, and sort by CPU usage to see which programs are using the most resources.

Is 50% CPU usage bad? 50% CPU usage is not inherently bad, especially if you are running demanding applications. However, if your computer is idle and CPU usage is consistently around 50%, there may be an underlying issue.

How do I fix high CPU usage on Windows 11? Identify the process causing the high CPU usage, update drivers, scan for malware, close unnecessary programs, and consider upgrading your hardware.

What is considered normal CPU usage? Normal CPU usage varies depending on the task. When idle, CPU usage should be below 5%. During normal use, it may fluctuate between 20-80%.

Can a virus cause high CPU usage? Yes, malware and viruses can cause high CPU usage. Run a full system scan with an antivirus program to detect and remove any malicious software.

Related reading