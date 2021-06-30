There is an easy way to add some irreverence to Microsoft’s new and sleek Windows 11 operating system, and that is using a custom avatar for your account picture.

It turns out it is possible to use short clips of video for your account picture on both Windows 10 and Windows 11, which will play in loops when you are on your lock screen.

If you like the look of that you need a short (6 seconds or less .MP4) and to follow these simple steps.

Open Settings> Accounts > Your Info Click on Choose a file. Navigate to where your MP4 is and click on Select.

That is all there is to it. The tip also works on Windows 10, if you are not living in the future already.

via The Windows Club