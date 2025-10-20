How To Change Your IPhone Lock Screen: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Customizing your iPhone lock screen is a great way to personalize your device and make it truly your own. From changing the wallpaper to adding widgets and adjusting the clock’s appearance, there are many ways to make your lock screen reflect your style. This guide will walk you through the process of changing your iPhone lock screen, step by step, so you can create a look that’s perfect for you.

Whether you want to showcase a favorite photo, stay informed with at-a-glance information, or simply give your phone a fresh new look, the iPhone’s lock screen customization options offer something for everyone. With a few simple taps, you can transform your device’s first impression and make it more functional and visually appealing. Let’s dive into how to change your iPhone lock screen.

Want to Personalize Your iPhone Lock Screen?

Here’s how to do it:

Accessing the Lock Screen Customization Options

Wake up your iPhone: Press the side button or tap the screen to wake up your iPhone. Long press the lock screen: Touch and hold any empty area of the lock screen until the “Customize” button appears at the bottom. Tap “Customize”: Select “Customize.” You’ll be given the option to customize either the Lock Screen or the Home Screen. Select “Lock Screen”: Tap on “Lock Screen” to start customizing your lock screen.

Changing the Wallpaper

Tap the “+” icon: In the customization interface, tap the “+” icon at the bottom-right to add a new wallpaper. Choose a wallpaper source: Select from options like “Photos,” “People,” “Photo Shuffle,” “Weather,” “Astronomy,” “Collections,” or a solid color. Select your image: If you chose “Photos,” browse your photo library and select the image you want to use. Customize the wallpaper:

Pinch to zoom in or out.

Swipe to reposition the image.

Tap the three dots at the bottom-right for perspective zoom options.

Tap “Add”: Once you’re satisfied, tap “Add” in the top-right corner. Set as wallpaper pair or customize Home Screen: Choose to “Set as Wallpaper Pair” to use the same image on both the Lock Screen and Home Screen, or “Customize Home Screen” to select a different image for the Home Screen.

Adding and Customizing Widgets

Tap the “Add Widgets” box: In the customization interface, tap the box below the clock to add widgets. Browse available widgets: Scroll through the list of available widgets or use the search bar to find specific widgets. Add a widget: Tap a widget to add it to your lock screen. Some widgets offer different sizes; swipe left or right to choose the desired size. Position the widget: Drag and drop the widget to your preferred location on the lock screen. Customize the widget: Some widgets allow customization. Tap the widget to see available options. Tap “Done”: Once you’re satisfied with the widgets, tap “Done” in the top-right corner.

Customizing the Clock

Tap the clock: In the customization interface, tap the clock to bring up customization options. Choose a font: Select from the available font styles. Choose a color: Tap the color palette to select a color for the clock. You can use the color slider or tap a pre-set color. Adjust the weight: Some fonts allow you to adjust the weight (thickness). Tap “Done”: Once you’re satisfied with the clock’s appearance, tap “Done” in the top-right corner.

Creating Multiple Lock Screens

Repeat the process: You can create multiple lock screens with different wallpapers, widgets, and clock styles. Switch between lock screens: Swipe left or right on the lock screen to switch between your saved lock screens.

Deleting a Lock Screen

Long press the lock screen: Touch and hold any empty area of the lock screen until the “Customize” button appears. Swipe up on the lock screen: Swipe up on the lock screen you want to delete. Tap the trash icon: Tap the trash can icon to delete the lock screen.

Tips

Use high-resolution images: For the best visual quality, use high-resolution images for your wallpapers.

For the best visual quality, use high-resolution images for your wallpapers. Choose widgets wisely: Select widgets that provide useful information at a glance.

Select widgets that provide useful information at a glance. Experiment with different styles: Don’t be afraid to try different wallpapers, widgets, and clock styles to find what works best for you.

Don’t be afraid to try different wallpapers, widgets, and clock styles to find what works best for you. Consider battery life: Some widgets, especially those that update frequently, can impact battery life.

Lock Screen Personalization: A Quick Review

Changing your iPhone lock screen is a simple process that allows you to personalize your device and make it more functional. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily customize your wallpaper, add widgets, and adjust the clock’s appearance to create a lock screen that’s perfect for you.

FAQ

How do I change the wallpaper on my iPhone lock screen? To change the wallpaper, long-press the lock screen, tap “Customize,” select “Lock Screen,” tap the “+” icon, and choose a wallpaper source.

Can I add widgets to my iPhone lock screen? Yes, you can add widgets to your lock screen by tapping the “Add Widgets” box in the customization interface.

How do I customize the clock on my iPhone lock screen? To customize the clock, tap the clock in the customization interface and choose a font, color, and weight.

How do I create multiple lock screens on my iPhone? You can create multiple lock screens by repeating the customization process and saving different configurations.

How do I switch between different lock screens on my iPhone? Swipe left or right on the lock screen to switch between your saved lock screens.

