How To Change Microsoft Account On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Changing your Microsoft account on Windows 11 might seem daunting, but it’s actually a straightforward process. Whether you want to switch to a different Microsoft account or use a local account instead, this guide will walk you through each step. We’ll cover everything from accessing the settings menu to removing your existing account and setting up a new one, ensuring a seamless transition.

This comprehensive guide will provide clear, concise instructions, enabling you to manage your Windows 11 user accounts with ease. By following these steps, you can quickly and safely change your Microsoft account and customize your Windows 11 experience to suit your needs.

How Do I Change My Microsoft Account on Windows 11?

Accessing the Accounts Settings

To begin, you’ll need to navigate to the Accounts settings within Windows 11.

Click the Start button. Select the Settings icon (it looks like a gear). Click on Accounts.

Switching to a Local Account

If you prefer using a local account instead of a Microsoft account, follow these steps:

Within the Accounts settings, click on Your info. Under “Account settings,” click Sign in with a local account instead. Windows will prompt you to confirm your decision. Click Next. Enter your current Microsoft account password when prompted. Create a username, password, and password hint for your new local account. Click Next. Click Sign out and finish. Your computer will restart and sign you in with the local account.

Adding a Different Microsoft Account

To switch to a different Microsoft account, you’ll first need to add it to your computer.

Click the Start button. Select the Settings icon (it looks like a gear). Click on Accounts. Click on Family & other users. Under “Other users,” click Add account. Enter the email address or phone number associated with the Microsoft account you want to add. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the sign-in process. Once the account is added, sign out of your current account. On the sign-in screen, select the new Microsoft account and enter the password.

Removing an Existing Microsoft Account

If you want to remove a Microsoft account from your computer, follow these steps:

Click the Start button. Select the Settings icon (it looks like a gear). Click on Accounts. Click on Family & other users. Under “Other users,” select the Microsoft account you want to remove. Click Remove. Confirm your decision by clicking Delete account and data or Delete account, depending on whether you want to keep the data associated with the account.

Tips for Managing Accounts

Back Up Your Data: Before making any changes to your accounts, it’s always a good idea to back up your important files and documents.

Before making any changes to your accounts, it’s always a good idea to back up your important files and documents. Password Security: Ensure that you use strong and unique passwords for all your accounts to protect your personal information.

Ensure that you use strong and unique passwords for all your accounts to protect your personal information. Two-Factor Authentication: Enable two-factor authentication for your Microsoft accounts for an extra layer of security.

Enable two-factor authentication for your Microsoft accounts for an extra layer of security. Account Permissions: Be mindful of the permissions you grant to different accounts on your computer to maintain control over your system.

Compare Microsoft Account vs. Local Account

Feature Microsoft Account Local Account Cloud Integration Seamlessly integrates with Microsoft services. Limited cloud integration. Syncing Settings and preferences sync across devices. Settings are specific to the device. App Store Access Required for downloading apps from the Microsoft Store. Not required for installing desktop applications. Password Recovery Easier password recovery options. Password recovery can be more challenging. Security Features Enhanced security features like two-factor authentication. Basic security features.

Switching Accounts Made Easy

Changing your Microsoft account on Windows 11 is a manageable task with the right guidance. By following the steps outlined above, you can switch between accounts or transition to a local account, tailoring your Windows 11 experience to your preferences.

FAQ

Can I switch back to a Microsoft account after using a local account? Yes, you can switch back to a Microsoft account at any time by going to Settings > Accounts > Your info and selecting “Sign in with a Microsoft account instead.”

Will I lose my files if I switch to a local account? No, your files will not be deleted when you switch to a local account. However, settings and preferences synced with your Microsoft account will not be available on the local account.

How do I create a new Microsoft account? You can create a new Microsoft account by going to account.microsoft.com and following the sign-up instructions.

What happens if I remove a Microsoft account from my computer? Removing a Microsoft account from your computer will remove the account and its associated data (if you choose that option). You will no longer be able to access the account from that computer.

Is it safe to use a local account instead of a Microsoft account? Using a local account is generally safe, but you’ll miss out on the cloud integration and syncing features offered by a Microsoft account.

Related reading