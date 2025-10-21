How To Screenshot On Windows 10 Laptop: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Taking a screenshot on your Windows 10 laptop is a fundamental skill, whether you’re capturing a funny meme, documenting a software bug, or saving important information. Windows 10 offers a variety of built-in tools and keyboard shortcuts to make the process quick and easy. This guide will walk you through the different methods available, ensuring you can capture exactly what you need, when you need it.

From simple keyboard shortcuts to more advanced tools, we’ll cover everything you need to know to master the art of screenshotting on your Windows 10 laptop. We’ll explore the advantages and disadvantages of each method, helping you choose the best option for your specific needs.

What Are The Ways To Take Screenshots On Windows 10?

Using the Print Screen (PrtScn) Key

The Print Screen key is the most basic and universally recognized method for taking screenshots on Windows.

Locate the “PrtScn” key on your keyboard. It’s usually located in the upper-right area, near the function keys. Press the “PrtScn” key. This will copy the entire screen to your clipboard. Open an image editing program such as Paint, GIMP, or Photoshop. Paste the screenshot by pressing “Ctrl + V” or right-clicking and selecting “Paste”. Edit the screenshot as needed, cropping or adding annotations. Save the image in your desired format (e.g., JPG, PNG).

Using Windows Key + Print Screen

This method instantly saves a screenshot of your entire screen as a file.

Press the “Windows Key” + “PrtScn” keys simultaneously. The screen will briefly dim, indicating that a screenshot has been taken. Navigate to the “Pictures” folder, then to the “Screenshots” subfolder. The screenshot will be saved there automatically.

Using Alt + Print Screen

This method captures only the active window, instead of the entire screen.

Make sure the window you want to capture is active (selected). Press the “Alt” + “PrtScn” keys simultaneously. This copies the active window to your clipboard. Open an image editing program. Paste the screenshot by pressing “Ctrl + V”. Edit and save the image as needed.

Using the Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool is a built-in Windows utility that offers more control over the screenshot area.

Search for “Snipping Tool” in the Windows search bar and open the application. Click “New” to start a new snip. Select the type of snip you want to create:

Free-form Snip: Draw a free-form shape around the area you want to capture.

Draw a free-form shape around the area you want to capture. Rectangular Snip: Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture.

Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture. Window Snip: Capture a specific window.

Capture a specific window. Full-screen Snip: Capture the entire screen.

The screenshot will open in the Snipping Tool window. Use the annotation tools (pen, highlighter) to mark up the screenshot. Click the “Save” button to save the image.

Using Snip & Sketch

Snip & Sketch is the modern replacement for the Snipping Tool, offering similar functionality with a more streamlined interface.

Press “Windows Key + Shift + S” to activate Snip & Sketch. The screen will dim, and a small toolbar will appear at the top of the screen. Select the type of snip you want to create (Rectangular, Freeform, Window, or Fullscreen). Capture the desired area. The screenshot will be copied to your clipboard and a notification will appear. Click the notification to open the screenshot in the Snip & Sketch app. Use the annotation tools to mark up the screenshot. Click the “Save” button to save the image.

Tips for Better Screenshots

Use a cloud storage service: Services like Dropbox and OneDrive can automatically save screenshots to the cloud, making them easily accessible from any device.

Services like Dropbox and OneDrive can automatically save screenshots to the cloud, making them easily accessible from any device. Use a screenshot annotation tool: Tools like Greenshot or PicPick offer advanced annotation features and can streamline the screenshot process.

Tools like Greenshot or PicPick offer advanced annotation features and can streamline the screenshot process. Clean up your desktop: Before taking a screenshot, remove any unnecessary icons or windows to create a cleaner image.

Before taking a screenshot, remove any unnecessary icons or windows to create a cleaner image. Consider using a second monitor: If you have a dual-monitor setup, you can capture specific areas of one screen without including the other.

Screenshot Methods Compared

Feature Print Screen (PrtScn) Windows Key + PrtScn Alt + PrtScn Snipping Tool Snip & Sketch Capture Area Entire Screen Entire Screen Active Window Variable Variable Auto Save No Yes No No No Annotation Requires External App Requires External App Requires External App Yes Yes Ease of Use Very Easy Very Easy Very Easy Easy Easy

Mastering Screenshots on Windows 10

Taking screenshots on Windows 10 doesn’t have to be complicated. By understanding the different methods available and choosing the one that best suits your needs, you can quickly and easily capture any image on your screen.

FAQ

How do I take a screenshot of a specific window on Windows 10? Use the “Alt + PrtScn” keys to capture only the active window.

Where are screenshots saved on Windows 10? Screenshots taken with “Windows Key + PrtScn” are saved in the “Pictures/Screenshots” folder. Screenshots copied to the clipboard require pasting into an image editor and saving manually.

How can I annotate a screenshot on Windows 10? Use the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch apps, which have built-in annotation tools. Alternatively, paste the screenshot into an image editing program like Paint and annotate it there.

Is there a keyboard shortcut to open Snip & Sketch? Yes, press “Windows Key + Shift + S” to open Snip & Sketch.

Can I take a scrolling screenshot on Windows 10? Windows 10 doesn’t have a built-in feature for scrolling screenshots. You may need to use a third-party tool or browser extension for this functionality.

