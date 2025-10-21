Stop "Install Device Software" Prompts

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Are you constantly interrupted by the “Would you like to install this device software?” prompt on your Windows computer? It’s a common annoyance, especially after updates or when new hardware is connected. Fortunately, there are several ways to disable this prompt and regain control of your workflow.

This article will guide you through the steps necessary to disable the “Would you like to install this device software?” prompt in Windows. We’ll cover various methods, from tweaking Group Policy settings to editing the Registry, ensuring you find the solution that best suits your needs and technical comfort level.

How Do I Get Rid of the Device Software Prompt?

Using Group Policy Editor (For Pro, Enterprise, and Education Editions)

The Group Policy Editor offers a straightforward way to manage system settings, including the device installation prompt. This method is available for Windows Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type gpedit.msc and press Enter. This will open the Local Group Policy Editor. Navigate to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > System > Device Installation > Device Installation Restrictions. Locate the setting “Prevent device metadata retrieval from the Internet” and double-click it. Select Enabled. Click Apply and then OK. Close the Group Policy Editor. Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

This setting prevents Windows from automatically searching the internet for device metadata, which triggers the prompt.

Editing the Registry (All Editions)

If you’re using Windows Home edition, you won’t have access to the Group Policy Editor. In this case, you can achieve the same result by editing the Registry. Be cautious when editing the Registry, as incorrect changes can cause system instability. It’s recommended to back up your Registry before proceeding.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter. This will open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\DeviceInstall\Restrictions

If the DeviceInstall or Restrictions keys do not exist, you’ll need to create them. Right-click on the Windows key, select New > Key, and name it DeviceInstall . Then, right-click on the DeviceInstall key, select New > Key, and name it Restrictions .

Right-click in the right pane of the Restrictions key, select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name the new value PreventDeviceMetadataFromInternet . Double-click PreventDeviceMetadataFromInternet and set its value to 1 . Click OK. Close the Registry Editor. Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Setting the PreventDeviceMetadataFromInternet value to 1 disables the automatic retrieval of device metadata, effectively suppressing the prompt.

Disabling Driver Signature Enforcement (Advanced Users Only)

This method is generally not recommended for most users, as it can compromise system security. However, it can be effective in preventing the prompt if it’s related to unsigned drivers.

Restart your computer and repeatedly press the key to access the Advanced Boot Options menu (usually F8, Del, or Esc, depending on your motherboard). Select “Disable Driver Signature Enforcement” from the menu. Press Enter to boot into Windows.

Note that this setting is temporary and will be reset upon the next restart. To permanently disable driver signature enforcement, you’ll need to use the command prompt with administrator privileges.

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Type bcdedit /set testsigning on and press Enter. Restart your computer.

To re-enable driver signature enforcement, use the command bcdedit /set testsigning off in the command prompt and restart your computer.

Specific Software to Prevent the Prompts:

Driver Booster is a driver updater tool developed by IObit. It’s designed to scan for outdated, missing, or faulty drivers on your computer and automatically update them to the latest versions. This can help improve system performance, stability, and security by ensuring that all hardware components are using the most compatible and up-to-date drivers. Automatic Driver Updates: Driver Booster automatically scans for and updates outdated drivers, saving you time and effort.

Driver Booster automatically scans for and updates outdated drivers, saving you time and effort. Large Driver Database: It has a vast database of drivers, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of hardware devices.

It has a vast database of drivers, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of hardware devices. Game Component Updates: It can also update game components, which can improve gaming performance.

Pricing: Free version available; Pro version is \$22.95 per year.

Auslogics Driver Updater is a software tool designed to help users update their computer’s drivers quickly and easily. It scans your system for outdated, missing, or corrupt drivers and then downloads and installs the latest versions from its extensive database. This can improve system performance, stability, and security by ensuring that your hardware is running with the most compatible and efficient drivers. Comprehensive Driver Scanning: Auslogics Driver Updater thoroughly scans your system for outdated, missing, or corrupt drivers.

Auslogics Driver Updater thoroughly scans your system for outdated, missing, or corrupt drivers. One-Click Updates: It allows you to update all your drivers with a single click, saving you time and effort.

It allows you to update all your drivers with a single click, saving you time and effort. Driver Backup and Restore: It creates backups of your current drivers, allowing you to restore them if needed.

Pricing: \$25.95 for a one-year license.

AVG Driver Updater is a software tool designed to help users keep their computer’s drivers up to date. It scans your system for outdated, missing, or corrupt drivers and then updates them to the latest versions. This can improve system performance, stability, and security by ensuring that your hardware is running with the most compatible and efficient drivers. Real-Time Driver Scanning: AVG Driver Updater continuously scans your system for driver updates in real-time.

AVG Driver Updater continuously scans your system for driver updates in real-time. Automatic Updates: It can automatically download and install driver updates without requiring user intervention.

It can automatically download and install driver updates without requiring user intervention. Driver Backup and Restore: It creates backups of your current drivers, allowing you to restore them if needed.

Pricing: \$39.99 per year.

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Driver Booster Auslogics Driver Updater AVG Driver Updater Automatic Scanning Yes Yes Yes One-Click Updates Yes Yes Yes Driver Backup/Restore Yes Yes Yes Game Component Updates Yes No No Real-Time Scanning No No Yes Pricing \$22.95/year \$25.95/year \$39.99/year

Tips

Create a System Restore Point: Before making any changes to the Registry or Group Policy, create a system restore point. This will allow you to revert your system to a previous state if something goes wrong.

Before making any changes to the Registry or Group Policy, create a system restore point. This will allow you to revert your system to a previous state if something goes wrong. Update Drivers Regularly: Keeping your drivers up to date can prevent many issues, including the “Would you like to install this device software?” prompt. Consider using a driver updater tool to automate this process.

Keeping your drivers up to date can prevent many issues, including the “Would you like to install this device software?” prompt. Consider using a driver updater tool to automate this process. Research Unknown Devices: If you’re unsure about a device requesting driver installation, research it online before proceeding. It could be a legitimate device, but it could also be malware.

Final Thoughts

Disabling the “Would you like to install this device software?” prompt can significantly improve your Windows experience by reducing interruptions. By using the methods described above, you can regain control over your system and prevent unwanted prompts.

FAQ

