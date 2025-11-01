How To Change Default Search Engine On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 offers a customizable experience, and that extends to your preferred search engine. While Microsoft Edge comes with Bing as the default, you’re not stuck with it. Changing your default search engine on Windows 11 is a straightforward process, allowing you to use Google, DuckDuckGo, or any other search engine you prefer for all your online queries.

This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough on how to change your default search engine in Windows 11. We’ll cover the necessary settings within Microsoft Edge, as well as a handy workaround for other browsers. Let’s get started!

How Do I Change My Default Search Engine in Windows 11?

Changing the Default Search Engine in Microsoft Edge

Since Microsoft Edge is the default browser in Windows 11, changing the search engine within Edge is the primary method.

Open Microsoft Edge: Locate the Edge icon on your taskbar or in the Start menu and click to open it. Access Settings: Click the three horizontal dots (ellipsis) in the top-right corner of the Edge window. Navigate to Privacy, Search, and Services: In the settings menu, click on “Privacy, search, and services” in the left sidebar. Scroll to Address Bar and Search: Scroll down the “Privacy, search, and services” page until you find the “Address bar and search” section. Select Your Preferred Search Engine: Click the dropdown menu labeled “Search engine used in the address bar.” Choose Your Desired Search Engine: Select your preferred search engine from the list. Options typically include Bing, Google, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, and others.

Adding a Search Engine to Microsoft Edge (If It’s Not Listed)

If your preferred search engine isn’t listed in the dropdown menu, you’ll need to add it manually.

Visit the Search Engine’s Website: Open a new tab in Microsoft Edge and navigate to the website of the search engine you want to add (e.g., google.com, duckduckgo.com). Return to Edge Settings: Go back to the “Address bar and search” settings as described in the previous section. Manage Search Engines: Click on “Manage search engines.” Find the Discovered Search Engine: Edge should automatically detect the search engine you visited. It will appear in the list. Set as Default: Click the three dots next to the search engine’s name and select “Make default.”

Setting a Default Search Engine for Other Browsers

While the above steps change the search engine used when searching from the address bar in Edge, some apps might still open searches in Edge with Bing. To truly change the default browser, you need to adjust your Windows settings.

Open the Settings App: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Go to Apps: Click on “Apps” in the left sidebar. Click Default Apps: Select “Default apps.” Search for Your Preferred Browser: In the search bar, type the name of the browser you want to use as your default (e.g., Chrome, Firefox). Select Your Browser: Click on the browser in the search results. Set as Default: The next screen shows all the file types and link types that Edge handles by default. Change the associated app to your preferred browser for each file type or link type. The easiest way to do this is to click the “Set defaults for app” button at the top of the page.

Tips

Regularly Check Your Settings: Browser updates can sometimes reset your default search engine. It’s a good idea to periodically check your settings to ensure your preferred search engine is still selected.

Browser updates can sometimes reset your default search engine. It’s a good idea to periodically check your settings to ensure your preferred search engine is still selected. Consider Privacy: When choosing a search engine, consider its privacy policy. Some search engines prioritize user privacy more than others.

When choosing a search engine, consider its privacy policy. Some search engines prioritize user privacy more than others. Use Browser Extensions: Some browser extensions can enhance your search experience and provide additional privacy features.

Comparison of Popular Search Engines

Choosing the right search engine depends on your individual needs. Here’s a quick comparison of some popular options:

Search Engine Privacy Focus Customization Features Google Moderate High Extensive features, personalized results Bing Moderate Moderate Rewards program, visual search DuckDuckGo High Low Privacy-focused, no tracking Yahoo Moderate Moderate News, finance, and sports integration

Customizing Your Windows 11 Search Experience

Changing your default search engine is a great way to personalize your Windows 11 experience and tailor it to your specific needs and preferences.

FAQ

How do I change the default search engine on Windows 11? You can change the default search engine within Microsoft Edge settings under “Privacy, search, and services” -> “Address bar and search.”

Why is Bing still my default search engine even after I changed it in Edge? Make sure you’ve also set your preferred browser as the default app in Windows Settings under “Apps” -> “Default apps.”

Can I add a search engine that’s not listed in the Edge settings? Yes, visit the search engine’s website, then go to Edge settings -> “Privacy, search, and services” -> “Address bar and search” -> “Manage search engines.” Edge should detect the visited site, allowing you to add it.

Does changing the default search engine affect other browsers on my computer? No, changing the default search engine in Edge only affects Edge. You need to configure the search engine settings separately in other browsers like Chrome or Firefox.

What is the most private search engine? DuckDuckGo is widely regarded as one of the most privacy-focused search engines, as it does not track your searches or personalize results.

