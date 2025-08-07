How to Change ChatGPT Personality in Settings (Cynic, Robot, Listener, Nerd)

Looking to make ChatGPT match your vibe? With the release of ChatGPT 5, OpenAI now lets you choose between five unique personalities – Cynic, Robot, Listener, Nerd, or the classic Default. Here’s how to switch your ChatGPT personality and what each option brings to your chats.

How to Change ChatGPT Personality

1. Open ChatGPT Settings

Click your name or profile icon in the bottom-left corner of the ChatGPT interface.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

2. Go to Customize ChatGPT

In the settings window, click “Customize ChatGPT” .

. Look for the “Personality” section.

3. Choose Your Preferred Personality

You’ll see the following options: Default – Clear, neutral, and adaptable (standard mode). Cynic – Sarcastic, dry, and witty; blunt but helpful. Robot – Efficient, emotionless, and ultra-direct. Listener – Calm, warm, and reflective. Nerd – Enthusiastic, curious, and great at explaining things.

Click the personality you want to activate.

4. Start a New Chat

The personality change applies only to new chats .

. Start a new conversation to see the personality in action.

Why Use Personalities?

Each personality tailors the tone and style of responses:

Cynic : Great if you want advice with a smirk.

: Great if you want advice with a smirk. Robot : Perfect for zero-fluff, data-driven answers.

: Perfect for zero-fluff, data-driven answers. Listener : Ideal for reflective, calm conversation.

: Ideal for reflective, calm conversation. Nerd: Best for curious minds and learning lovers.

?? Note: These personalities do not apply to Voice Mode.

FAQs

Can I switch personalities mid-chat?

No, you need to start a new chat for the personality change to take effect.

Is the Default personality going away?

No, Default remains available if you prefer a neutral tone.

Does this change how ChatGPT thinks or just how it speaks?

Only the tone and delivery change—not the core reasoning or capabilities.