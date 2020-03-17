According to famous reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Instagram is currently testing a new feature that will let users hide specific stories from specific people.

If you’re using WhatsApp, you’re already familiar with this feature. However, what Instagram is working on is slightly different, because in WhatsApp you cannot hide specific stories from specific people. If you choose to hide WhatsApp stories from someone, that person won’t be able to see any of your WhatsApp stories until you remove them from the exception list, whereas in Instagram, you can be more selective.

As mentioned above, the feature is currently in the testing phase and that means it may take a while for the feature to become available for regular users. And what’s even worse is that we don’t as to how much you’ll have to wait. Nevertheless, it’s likely that you’ll be able to see the feature in action within two to three months. Again, that’s only a guess!

If you’re an Instagram user., is this feature useful to you? Do you want to hide specific stories from specific people? Let us know in the comments section below.