According to GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb, Horizon Forbidden West might be being pushed into 2022, however, no change to the game’s release has been officially announced yet.

Reportedly, according to VGC, on Grubb’s GrubbSnax podcast, which is currently sequestered behind a paywall, Grubb said that “I think ‘that game’ is going to get delayed to 2022.”

Throughout the segment on the podcast, which sadly isn’t available as part of the Grubbsnax Selects on YouTube, Grubb was very careful not to confirm anything, saying throughout that “I don’t know for sure, I think it’s still undecided.”

“I think they’ll have a September State of Play to say, ‘here are the other things we’re going to have in the fall, here’s a bunch of exciting stuff, don’t worry’, but then I think Horizon Forbidden West is going to be 2022,” Grubb theorized.

Horizon Forbidden West won’t be the only flagship PlayStation 5 title being delayed if it does indeed get pushed back, as recently we’ve seen God of War: Ragnarok being delayed to maintain the “safety and wellbeing” of the team.

On top of this, for a variety of reasons we’ve seen a number of PlayStation titles, and games across the industry being delayed. On top of PlayStation timed exclusives Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, both being delayed for the console, we’ve seen two games today alone being delayed, so another delay would hardly be a surprise at this point.

For now, Horizon Forbidden West is expected to launch sometime in late 2021, where it will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.