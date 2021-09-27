HONOR announces MagicBook V 14 and MagicBook 16 Windows 11 laptops

HONOR today launched two new Windows 11 laptops, MagicBook V 14 and MagicBook 16. While the MagicBook V 14 is powered by 11th gen Intel Core processors, the MagicBook 16 is powered by MD Ryzen 5000 series processors. Being a thin and light laptop, the MagicBook V 14 is powered by NVIDIA Geforce MX450 graphics, and the big brother MagicBook 16 is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Both the laptops can be configured with up to 16GB and a 512GB PCIe SSD.
Other highlights:
- These MagicBook laptops come with a 5-megapixel dual camera.
- The 14.2-inch LTPS touch display has a 90.5% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio, and a high resolution of 2520 x 1680.
- The HONOR MagicBook V 14 weighs 1.48kg and is just 14.5mm thin.
- The HONOR MagicBook V 14 has a new dual heat pipe arrangement, together with a dual fan design, achieving more efficient heat dissipation to unleash its full potential, especially when using its performance mode.
- The new HONOR MagicBook 16 Series is equipped with a 144Hz display.
- The HONOR MagicBook 16 Series doesn’t compromise when it comes to design, continuing the MagicBook series’ tradition of featuring a metallic body with narrow bezels.
- It comes in three colors: Blue Hour, Space Gray, and Mystic Silver.
Pricing and Availability:
- HONOR MagicBook V 14 Windows 11 laptop is available to pre-order from September 26th in China starting from 6199 RMB.
- HONOR MagicBook 16 Series Windows 11 laptop is available to pre-order from September 26th in China starting from 6499 RMB.
Source: Honor
