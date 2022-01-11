HONOR takes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 with its new Magic V foldable smartphone

HONOR MAGIC V

Yesterday, HONOR launched Magic V, its first foldable smartphone that will compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. The design of HONOR Magic V is better than Galaxy Z Fold3, thanks to its ultra slim floating waterdrop hinge and a wider exterior display.

Highlights of HONOR Magic V:

  • 6.45-inch 44° curved OLED display when folded, achieving a wider 21.3:9 aspect ratio.
  • The HONOR Magic V unfolds to an extra-wide 7.9-inch creaseless display, delivering a more immersive viewing experience.
  • Display supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, refresh rate of up to 120Hz  and IMAX Enhanced certification.
  • Crafted with high-strength titanium alloy, zirconium liquid metals and high-strength carbon fibers which reduce the density of the device.
  • Powered by Qualcomm’s all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor, 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
  • An intelligent cooling system comprising the latest third generation graphene and an AI intelligent thermal management system to cool down the phone.
  • A quad-camera array powered by AI with a 50MP rear camera and a 42MP front camera that deliver stunning photography and videography in three modes.
  • HONOR Magic V is powered by a 4,750mAh battery for all-day use. The HONOR Magic V supports 66W HONOR SuperCharge, enabling the battery to be juiced up to 50 percent within just 15 minutes.
  • HONOR Magic V is available in three stunning colors: Black, Space Silver and Burnt Orange.

The HONOR Magic V will be available in China from RMB 9,999 (approx. $1550).

Source: HONOR

