Apple Airpod Max users may be out of luck, but Apple is planning to look after the loyal owners of their less than popular smart speakers, the HomePod and HomePod mini.

Apple has updated their support page to confirm they will be releasing a software update for their smart speakers which bring support for Apple LossLess Audio, their new and free loss-loss streaming audio format for Apple Music.

Apple, unfortunately, did not say when the update will roll out, but users are hoping it will be before WWDC in June this year.

The HomePod and HomePod mini can be paired for high-quality surround sound and can be easily paired with iPhones via UWB.

Apple’ HomePod costs $299 and the HomePod mini costs $99.

via Neowin