Happy Thursday! It is once again time for a new set of games from Epic to take centre stage and drop their price tags, with this week’s offerings consisting of HITMAN and the Shadowrun Collection.

If you’re new to these kinds of articles, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’re a regular, hey! Hope you’re doing alright.

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store requires you to have 2FA enabled on your Epic Games Account. You can then claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required to claim your free games, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

Experiment and have fun in the ultimate playground as Agent 47 to become the master assassin. Travel around the globe to exotic locations and eliminate your targets with everything from a katana or a sniper rifle to an exploding golf ball. Featuring all of the Season One locations and episodes from the Prologue, Paris, Sapienza, Marrakesh, Bangkok, Colorado, and Hokkaido. As Agent 47, you will perform contract hits on powerful, high-profile targets in an intense spy-thriller story across a world of assassination. As you complete missions and contracts new weapons, items and equipment become available for use across all locations. Learn the tools of the trade as you earn your way to Silent Assassin status.

You can get HITMAN for free by following the link here.

Shadowrun Returns The unique cyberpunk-meets-fantasy world of Shadowrun has gained a huge cult following since its creation nearly 25 years ago. Creator Jordan Weisman returns to the world of Shadowrun, modernizing this classic game setting as a single player, turn-based tactical RPG. In the urban sprawl of the Seattle metroplex, the search for a mysterious killer sets you on a trail that leads from the darkest slums to the city’s most powerful megacorps. You will need to tread carefully, enlist the aid of other runners, and master powerful forces of technology and magic in order to emerge from the shadows of Seattle unscathed. Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director Cut Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut is a standalone release of Harebrained Schemes’ critically-acclaimed Dragonfall campaign, which first premiered as a major expansion for Shadowrun Returns. The Director’s Cut adds a host of new content and enhancements to the original game: 5 all-new missions, alternate endings, new music, a redesigned interface, team customization options, a revamped combat system, and more – making it the definitive version of this one-of-a-kind cyberpunk RPG experience. Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition is the capstone title in Harebrained Schemes’ Shadowrun series – and includes the all-new, 6+ hr Shadows of Hong Kong Bonus Campaign. Experience the most impressive Shadowrun RPG yet, hailed as one of the best cRPG / strategy games of 2015!

You can get the Shadowrun Collection for free by following the link here.

Both HITMAN and the Shadowrun Collection will be free until 4pm BST on the 3rd of August, 2020. They’ll then return to their usual prices and Into The Breach will be going for free instead.