Hideo Kojima is not selling his studio – even to tech goliaths like Microsoft and Sony

Hideo Kojima said that neither Microsoft nor other game titans would get their hands on his studio as long as he is alive.

Microsoft is still trying to convince different competition watchdogs to agree with its Activision acquisition deal. While it has already received the approvals of Sudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition and Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense, there are still other regulators around the globe that the company has to persuade. The $69 billion deal is vital for Microsoft to get a better grip on the gaming industry, but it isn’t the only company doing it. Sony has also been doing a series of acquisitions for years now. In 2022 alone, it got hold of a bunch of companies, such as Lasengle, Haven Studios, Bungie, and Savage Game Studios. With such acquisition spree capabilities and resources, does it mean the two titans are planning to get Kojima next? Hideo Kojima said no.

In a recent interview on the Brain Structure podcast, the video game designer Hideo Kojima who owns and founded the company, shared how he’s always being given offers by other companies who want control over his studio. While he didn’t detail the story and reveal the names of the companies, it is hard not to think that Microsoft and Sony are some of them.

“Let me reiterate that we are indies,” Kojima said. “We have no affiliations whatsoever and we are not backed by anyone. And every day I am approached by offers all over the world to buy our studio. Some of those offers are ridiculously high prices but it’s not that I want money. I want to make what I want to make. That’s why I created this studio.”

The decision of Kojima, who has an estimated 2022 net worth of $30 million, pleased fans. Many applauded how the designer chose to be an independent gaming studio company instead of being owned by other business giants, but others believe it could be settled with the right price. Kojima, however, said that it wouldn’t happen in his lifetime.

“…As long as I’m alive, I don’t think I will ever accept those offers,” Kojima stressed.