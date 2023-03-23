Snipping Tool flaw won’t stop Microsoft from testing this new hidden screen recording shortcut feature

Despite the recently-revealed flaw in Windows 11’s Snipping Tool, Microsoft continues to test new capabilities for the screenshot utility. In its latest Dev build release, a new hidden feature was discovered dedicated to Snipping Tool, allowing users to access a shortcut key to make instant screen record.

This month, different privacy experts uncovered a so-called “acropalypse” flaw in Windows 11 Snipping Tool and Windows 10 Snip & Sketch tool, allowing them to keep the cropped parts of the images instead of completely removing them. This could pose potential threats to users, especially when the tools are used for sensitive and confidential photos, such as credit cards, explicit images, documents, and more.

Snipping Tool screen recording should soon support the Win+Shift+R keyboard shortcut. Hidden in 23419, currently just opens the regular screen snipping UI, not the recording UI, when the velocity feature is enabled pic.twitter.com/bsmqEzKUhw — PhantomOcean3?? (@PhantomOfEarth) March 22, 2023

While Microsoft said it is now aware of the problem, it is also revealed that it is testing another new capability to the Windows 11 screenshot tool. Aside from the new print screen key in Build 23419 that will launch Snipping Tool by default, the company is secretly testing a new keyboard shortcut to allow users to instantly invoke Snipping Tool screen recording.

The discovery was shared by Windows enthusiast @PhantomOfEarth on Twitter, saying the currently hidden feature could be enabled via the id:42063280. Once activated, the feature will employ the Win+Shift+R keyboard key combination. On the downside, the feature is still incomplete. As such, using the shortcut key even when the hidden feature is enabled will only open the regular screen snipping UI instead of the recording UI, explained @PhantomOfEarth.