Here's how you can get Microsoft Flight Simulator's free "Dune" expansion

A new Dune film is just around the corner.

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The second Dune film is just around the corner, and Microsoft and Xbox are now teaming up to launch a few Dune-related experiences. Microsoft Flight Simulator now offers a free Dune expansion, an all-out stunning experience on the skies of planet Arrakis, and here’s how you can get it.

You can master takeoffs, landings, and aerial maneuvers on Arrakis skies in the Ornithopter in tutorials. Then soar through time trials and a daring rescue before a sandstorm strikes.

Watch Microsoft Flight Simulator’s free Dune expansion release trailer below. Ps: The graphic looks like an absolute beauty!

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Dune expansion takes flight, and you can get it on Windows and Xbox Series X/S through Or, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass or a PC Game Pass subscriber, you can also access it for free.

And that’s not the end. Xbox is also giving away a limited-edition Xbox Series S stand inspired by the Ornithopter, plus a first-of-its-kind floating Xbox controller. You must follow Xbox on X and retweet their sweepstakes post by March 25th to enter.

Microsoft describes the controller as “a specially designed console holder inspired by the Ornithopter captures the vibrant colors of Arrakis’s sun, planets, and sand.”