Tiles have been around for a while now but recently we reported about Microsoft’s plan to ditch live tiles soon. While we have no idea when this will happen but if you’re someone who likes live tiles then we have a way to help you out.

Thanks to the XDA Developer community, we have an app that can generate tiles for any Windows 10 application. Called TileIconifier, the app was developed by Jonno12345 and has been around for some time now. The app will allow you to generate small or medium tiles for any application. It can also help you generate tiles for Chrome/Edge extensions, Steam games and more.

The app can be downloaded for free from GitHub. You can head to XDA Developers to read more about the app and how to use it. Do note that the app has been developed by an independent developer so you might face issues. That being said, the app worked successfully on multiple machines for us, all running on Windows 10 v1909.