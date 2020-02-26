Microsoft introduced Live Tiles with Windows 8 and they have been a part of the OS ever since. Now it looks like Microsoft might be planning to do away with Live tiles and introduce a new Start Menu with static icons.

According to a report published by Windows Latest, people familiar with the development of Windows confirmed them that “Microsoft is planning to replace live tiles with static icons” in a future Windows 10 20H2 update. We saw the first evidence of the disappearance of Live Tiles in 2019 when Microsoft accidentally released an internal Windows 10 build.

The new start menu would like a tad like the start menu on Windows 10X. We expect Microsoft to remove live tiles with the 20H2 update which is expected to roll out in the fall of 2020. The Windows 10 20H2 update is expected to be an incremental update like 19H2 update so we might have some time before the inevitable death of live tiles. Microsoft has already started rolling out the new modern icons to Windows Insiders suggesting that the end of live tiles is near.