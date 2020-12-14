There is some great news today for Google Nest Hub Max owners. Google has announced preview support for Zoom calls on the voice assistant.

To enable Preview features:

Open the Google Home app.

Select your device > Settings > Device settings > Preview Program.

Enable receiving email notifications using the toggle in case you haven’t already done that.

Top Join Program.

Read the on-page content and click on Ok, got it.

If you have a (free or paid) Zoom account in the U.S., U.K., Canada or Australia you can link your Zoom account to your Google account.

Then create your Zoom meeting ID and add it to the calendar invite for your guests.

Lastly, use your Hub Max to open Zoom, Google Meet or Duo for your holiday celebration call by saying “Hey Google, join my next meeting” to join the next video call on your Google Calendar, or say, “Hey Google, start a Zoom call.”

via Pocketnow